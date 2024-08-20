Hi, Subscriber

Giants’ Brian Daboll Provides Long List of Injury Updates Ahead of Jets Clash

The dog days of summer have produced a rash of nagging injuries and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll provided updates on each of his ailing players on August 20.

New York Daily News beat reporter Pat Leonard relayed the lengthy list on X:

LB Micah McFadden [groin] out, week to week. LB Matt Adams [groin] out, week to week. G Jon Runyan Jr. [shoulder] out, getting closer. CB Cor’Dale Flott [quad] out, getting closer. RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. [ankle] is back at practice in some form. CB Dru Phillips [ankle] will be limited. QB Drew Lock [oblique] will do something. PR Gunner Olszewski [groin] out, week to week. S Gervarrius Owens [knee] out. TE Lawrence Cager [groin] out, week to week. LB Dyontae Johnson [ankle] still out. OL Evan Neal [ankle] and JMS [John Michael Schmitz] [shoulder] both will do more. CB David Long Jr. likely still out, too. RB [Dante] Turbo Miller [hamstring] is back but limited.

The headliners here are the linebacker position — which has been totally decimated behind veteran Bobby Okereke — Tracy returning and key pieces like Runyan, Schmitz, Phillips and Flott seemingly nearing a full return.

In terms of the former, Week 1 could be tricky to navigate. Earlier in the morning on August 20, ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan noted that “starting LB Micah McFadden avoided serious injury after leaving Saturday’s game in Houston on a cart.” Which is good news.

Having said that, Raanan did add that McFadden “could miss some time with a groin injury but has a chance to be ready for Week 1.” If McFadden is unable to go — it’ll be interesting to see if the Giants look to add at the position with backups Adams, Carter Coughlin and Johnson all dealing with injuries of their own.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

