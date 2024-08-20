Giants’ Brian Daboll Provides Long List of Injury Updates Ahead of Jets Clash

The dog days of summer have produced a rash of nagging injuries and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll provided updates on each of his ailing players on August 20.

New York Daily News beat reporter Pat Leonard relayed the lengthy list on X:

The headliners here are the linebacker position — which has been totally decimated behind veteran Bobby Okereke — Tracy returning and key pieces like Runyan, Schmitz, Phillips and Flott seemingly nearing a full return.

In terms of the former, Week 1 could be tricky to navigate. Earlier in the morning on August 20, ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan noted that “starting LB Micah McFadden avoided serious injury after leaving Saturday’s game in Houston on a cart.” Which is good news.

Having said that, Raanan did add that McFadden “could miss some time with a groin injury but has a chance to be ready for Week 1.” If McFadden is unable to go — it’ll be interesting to see if the Giants look to add at the position with backups Adams, Carter Coughlin and Johnson all dealing with injuries of their own.