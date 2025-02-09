Insider’s NFL Draft Update ‘Setting Up’ Giants for Huge Trade

Being without a marquee quarterback for so long means the New York Giants need a major move to solve the problem, a move like trading up with the Tennessee Titans to take ownership of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Fortunately, at least one Giants insider believes there’s a strong chance a deal with the Titans can happen. Specifically, Dan Duggan, the Senior Writer covering the Giants for The Athletic, thinks it “Feels very much like this is setting up for a Giants trade up from 3 to 1.”

Duggan offered his prediction in response to an update from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The latter reported “The #Titans are open to all options at No. 1 overall, including potentially trading the pick, sources say.”

Feels very much like this is setting up for a Giants trade up from 3 to 1 https://t.co/OSyD2gzhD8 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) February 9, 2025

Rapoport also went into detail about how prospective top rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are noted for “Plenty of talent, but questions.” As Rapoport put it, “they may not transcend every organization and every scheme. It takes the right setting.”

A doubt about the ability of Ward and Sanders to start right away “makes the Titans — who have Will Levis under contract through the 2026 season, could still add a veteran QB, may not be just one QB away from being successful, and could use plenty more talent on their roster for years to come — the perfect team to explore moving the pick.”

Any incentive the Titans have to trade the headline pick should interest the Giants, owners of the third-overall selection. Jumping ahead of the equally QB-needy Cleveland Browns would be necessary if the Giants believe the AFC North franchise will take their preferred passer.

Trade With Titans Worth Risk for Giants

Parting with what would surely be premium draft capital both this year and the next, is obviously a risk. It’s one worth taking for a Giants team in dire need of help at football’s most important position.

Provided general manager Joe Schoen believes either Sanders of Ward is THE guy, then a trade makes sense. Both of the class’s big-name signal-callers have been linked to the Giants, with Colorado’s Sanders having already established a rapport with Daboll.

Sanders has credited Daboll with having “a different type of swagger about him too though. He was cool, he was down to earth.” per New York Post Sports.

If either the Titans or Browns have Sanders in their sights, or at least can make it look like they do, the Giants may be forced into a trade. Schoen and beleaguered head coach Brian Daboll need a big swing for the fences after overseeing just nine wins in two years and facing pressure from co-owner John Mara.

That kind of pressure could prompt Schoen and Daboll to roll the dice in the draft. Or perhaps overpay a veteran QB and trust the value of experience.

Free Agency a Viable Alternative to Giants Draft Trade

The Giants have an abundance of options on this year’s free-agency market. Options like a former No. 1 pick who’s open to playing at MetLife Stadium. There’s also a $245 million Super Bowl winner who has been on the team’s radar in the recent past.

How about a first-overall pick who’s also won a Super Bowl? Wide receiver Malik Nabers would welcome the Giants trading for a passer with this kind of CV.

Dipping into the veteran pool would safeguard the Giants from forking over too much draft capital. It’s an important concern when the roster has holes everywhere, notably at receiver, along the offensive line, at defensive tackle and cornerback.

Signing a proven commodity to keep things stable until a surer prospect is draft eligible in the future is the sensible move. Yet, the Giants tried sensible when they paid Daniels Jones after a career year.

Maybe now’s the time for something a little more daring.