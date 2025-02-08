NFL Insider Connects Giants to Former $245 Million QB: Report

The increasing sense around the NFL seems to hint at the New York Giants signing or trading for a veteran starting quarterback.

Now, that doesn’t necessarily preclude general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll from doubling down on the position in the draft. In fact, there are theories that NYG will likely take two stabs at QB in 2025 in order to cover their bases.

Focusing on the established side of the equation, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler linked Big Blue to former Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson on February 8.

“I’ve seen a bunch of ex-[Pittsburgh] Steelers here in New Orleans, many of whom are well-versed in Steelers happenings,” Fowler noted on the Saturday before Super Bowl 59. “They told me that some people in Pittsburgh’s building prefer [Justin] Fields over Russell Wilson… as the starter (which I had heard previously) due to age and mobility.”

Although Fowler did mention that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still appears to have “a loyalty” to Wilson.

“Wilson loved his season in Pittsburgh and is open to returning but is taking a see-what-happens approach to it all,” the insider continued. “Ex-Pete Carroll assistants believe Wilson could coexist with Carroll for the [Las Vegas] Raiders, too, having mended fences from their Seattle days. But others around the league are skeptical of the pairing.”

Finally, Fowler reported that “Wilson has also been connected to the Giants by a few people this week.” Reminding: “He visited with the Giants last free agency, and New York is on his radar as a potential option in 2025.”

Wilson was recently predicted to end up with the G-Men next year, but this smoke is more legitimate coming from Fowler. The former $245 million signal-caller could be the Giants’ best bridge candidate in 2025, assuming Pittsburgh and Vegas choose to go in a different direction.

Giants Could Pounce on Russell Wilson Amid Reports Steelers & Raiders Are Souring

About a week ago, it seemed Fields would re-sign with the Steelers along with the Raiders potentially targeting Wilson — leaving the Giants on the outside looking in.

Over the past few days, conflicting reports have rumored a disconnect between Wilson and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Some have also shot down the idea of Carroll pursuing the veteran, given their personal history.

These updates should be seen as a positive development for NYG, even if fans don’t see Wilson as the answer at quarterback.

Keep in mind, the Giants may have a difficult time bidding on Sam Darnold, given their cap situation, and there’s no guarantee that Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr even become available.

That doesn’t give Schoen and Daboll too many options outside of the draft, and this 2025 class is not expected to be the type that makes an immediate impact at the NFL level.

Wilson would at least provide Big Blue with a legitimate backup plan who is seen as a leader in the room. He could help shift the Giants back to a winning culture, while also mentoring a draft pick and perhaps saving Schoen and Daboll’s job in the process.

Admittedly, this is not a dream scenario for fans to get excited over, but it could be the most likely low-risk QB plan at the end of the day.

Should Giants Worry About Russell Wilson-Brian Daboll Marriage?

There is one major concern about a Wilson signing — can he and Daboll work together?

Despite typically saying the right things in front of the media, Wilson’s personality has not always jived with coaches behind closed doors. We mentioned the eventual split with Carroll in Seattle, and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Wilson seemed to butt heads from day one.

Finally, you have the rumors of Smith and Wilson disagreeing over play calling in Pittsburgh.

Considering Daboll’s known history as a hot head — especially with his quarterbacks — and the general stubbornness of both wanting to run the offense their way in the past, this could be an explosive marriage if things don’t immediately click.