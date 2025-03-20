Hi, Subscriber

Giants QB Move Could Be Coming ‘Very Soon,’ Says NFL Insider

Giants general manager Joe Schoen.
An NFL insider believes a New York Giants quarterback move could be imminent.

It is now March 20, and the New York Giants have yet to make a quarterback move outside of re-signing exclusive rights free agent Tommy DeVito.

That could change in the near future, however, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who dropped a note on the Giants’ QB search during the latest edition of his weekly column “NFL Confidential” on March 19.

“Sources have indicated that the Pittsburgh Steelers are fine waiting for [Aaron] Rodgers to make a decision — on whether he’s ultimately playing in 2025, and if so, where — and money has not been an issue,” Schultz relayed.

Adding: “Meanwhile, the New York Giants remain interested, though I could see them adding a backup-type very soon, similar to Pittsburgh signing Mason Rudolph.”

An acquisition like that would give Big Blue some more security heading into draft season, just in case this Rodgers situation continues to drag on.

Which QBs Might Sign With Giants on a Mason Rudolph-Like Contract?

The list of available quarterbacks has shrunk by the day, but there are still a few names that could make sense for the Giants in a QB2/QB3 role — depending on what they do in the draft.

First off, we know that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have brought in veterans like Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston on official team visits. These players are likely a tier down from Rodgers and Russell Wilson in terms of price tag, but they may not be as affordable as Rudolph was for the Steelers ($4 million per year).

It’s also unclear if Flacco or Winston would sign without knowing that the Giants are officially out on both Rodgers and Wilson. So, let’s assume for a moment that they’re too experienced for the clear reserve role that Schultz is suggesting.

The most obvious candidates would then be Drew Lock and Tim Boyle.

Granted, both would probably be a tough sell with the fanbase, but they each have some experience working inside Daboll’s system during the 2024 campaign, and bringing one back on the cheap would make sense — similar to the Steelers reuniting with Rudolph.

Outside of those two familiar faces, some other potentially cheap available options might be Tyler Huntley, Trey Lance, Case Keenum, Easton Stick, C.J. Beathard, Jeff Driskel or Desmond Ridder.

Falcons Are Calling Everyone ‘That Will Listen’ About Kirk Cousins Trade, Relays Schultz

There was another interesting bit of quarterback information in Schultz’s March 19 column, and it involved trade candidate Kirk Cousins. In case you missed it, Cousins is no longer a cut candidate due to a roster bonus deadline that has passed, but he’s supposedly available via trade.

Schultz discussed the Cousins situation in more detail, informing: “The Atlanta Falcons are in a tough spot, facing a financial dilemma no team wants to deal with. Kirk Cousins is owed $27.5 million for the upcoming season and just triggered an additional $10 million roster bonus this past Saturday. In total, he’s promised to make $100 million between 2024-2025 while perhaps making just 14 starts for Atlanta.”

“The big question: What do the Falcons do now?” The insider asked, quoting a current NFL general manager.

“Right now, [the Falcons are] frustrated and just trying to buy time,” the anonymous GM told Schultz and FOX Sports. “They’re all-in on [Michael] Penix. He’s their guy. They love him. But they can’t keep Cousins — just can’t. So, I think [GM Terry Fontenot] is trying to find a trade partner willing to take on at least part of Kirk’s salary.”

Could that unlikely trade partner be the Giants?

“Maybe [Fontenot] can get a team that misses out on a QB to bite before or even after the draft,” the anonymous GM continued. “That’s his best shot — hoping someone is still without a quarterback when the music stops. But they’re calling everyone right now that will listen.”

At the very least, it’d be hard to believe that the QB-desperate Giants haven’t at least checked in on Cousins, and what it might take to trade for him in terms of both draft capital and salary-split. The four-time Pro Bowler should be considered an emergency fallback candidate at this time.

