Giants Insider Shares Risky QB Strategy vs. Saints

The New York Giants are prepared to trust a risky QB strategy vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

Enough has already gone wrong for the New York Giants at quarterback this season, but that doesn’t mean things can’t get any worse. Especially when the team is preparing to trust a risky strategy at football’s most important position for Week 14’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The plan relates to Big Blue only carrying two quarterbacks when the Saints visit MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 8. That much was confirmed by Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

He responded to the team waiving third-string passer Tim Boyle on Saturday, per Giants.com Managing Editor Dan Salomone. As Duggan put it, “So the Giants will roll with just two QBs tomorrow. No WR elevation strengthens my belief that Malik Nabers will play. The OT and CB elevations raise doubt about Chris Hubbard and Cor’Dale Flott/Dru Phillips.”

Duggan also provided a note of caution. One based upon the Giants recent track record of painful setbacks: “With how this season has been the definition of Murphy’s Law, you know the one game they go without three QBs it will become a factor.”

Giants Taking Obvious Risk at Quarterback

Waiving Boyle was somewhat of a surprise since the former New York Jets passer only joined the practice squad in late-November. Most of the surprise relates to the uncertain nature of the depth chart after the Giants released expensive former starter Daniel Jones.

The starting role has since been split between Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. Lock is keeping the QB1 role against the Saints, despite concerns about his playing style.

Neither has been convincing, while DeVito is only just back from a forearm injury suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. It’s hard to believe former undrafted free agent DeVito is fully healthy after taking four sacks and as many hits against the Bucs.

Lock was also on the receiving end of a hefty beating from the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. He was sacked six times and took seven hits during a rough outing.

It’s not inconceivable Giants head coach Brian Daboll will come to regret not having a third signal-caller ready to go on Sunday.

Giants Other Roster Moves in Focus vs. Saints

Part of the reason the Giants don’t have another quarterback ready to go is a flurry of additional roster moves made this week. They include finally signing rookie free agent Casey Rogers to the active roster.

Rogers “has been with the team since signing after the draft in April,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Former Oregon defensive tackle Rogers can boost numbers up front while the Giants are without Dexter Lawrence II. The All-Pro nose tackle is on injured reserve thanks to a dislocated elbow.

Rogers and fellow lineman Elijah Garcia are needed after Lawrence’s fellow veteran defensive tackle D.J. Davidson also went on IR, per Salomone. The Giants also elevated utility offensive tackle Tyre Phillips and cornerback Greg Stroman from the practice squad.

This amount of roster reshuffling meant other positions needed to be trimmed. Choosing quarterback for reductions sums up the reckless way the 2-10 Giants have treated the depth chart during a trying season.