Giants WR Sends Strong 6-Word Message Amid Breakout OTAs

New York Giants wide receiver and third-round pick Jalin Hyatt was inexplicably buried on the NYG depth chart in 2024, but he’s off to a tremendous start in 2025 after a breakout OTAs.

Just yesterday, on June 5, ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan admitted that “Jalin Hyatt looks like a different player” at Giants OTAs, and various media members have praised the 2023 draft pick this spring.

On the same afternoon as Raanan’s recognition, Hyatt sent a bold but cryptic message on social media, writing: “I hold grudges .. I ain’t forget.”

I hold grudges .. I ain’t forget — Jalin Hyatt (@jalinhyatt) June 5, 2025

This post quickly caught the attention of Giants fans, garnering over 4,000 likes. And one former teammate even weighed in on X.

As veteran NFL wide receiver Allen Robinson commented: “Talk yo [expletive] !!”

Robinson recently lobbied for Hyatt to receive more playing time on the “Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard” podcast on May 17.

“Something they missed last year was being able to create those explosives down the field,” Robinson told Leonard after the Giants began showing interest in Gabe Davis.

Acknowledging: “Gabe Davis is a really good player. Style of play, as far as what Gabe did in Buffalo, he was a pretty low-volume guy, some big targets, made a lot of plays on scrambles with Josh Allen, made a lot of plays on posts and go-balls.”

“[But] I think you’ve got to kind of find out where Jalin Hyatt can fit into that role,” Robinson continued. “I know Gabe Davis will have some familiarity, but if I was the Giants right now, rather than bringing in another receiver, I would be trying to figure out how do we unlock and untap Jalin Hyatt’s potential.”

Based on his social media message, Hyatt would most likely agree.

Is Jalin Hyatt Calling Out Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll With Social Media Post?

It’s fair to wonder if Hyatt’s strong statement is directed at head coach Brian Daboll. After all, Daboll’s the main person responsible for his lack of snaps in 2024, and there appeared to be some behind-the-scenes feuding going on between Hyatt and Big Blue last season.

There’s no evidence of that, however. And it’s just as likely that Hyatt is making a blanket statement directed at all who doubted him throughout his career.

To be clear, Hyatt’s impressed at Giants OTAs with rising superstar Malik Nabers sidelined, but he has not proven anything just yet.

These are padless practices, and they tend to benefit players who have skill sets that are predicated on speed. Like Hyatt.

Having said that, he’s done everything he’s needed to do so far.

Giants Assistant GM Brandon Brown Reveals ‘Secret’ Workout Between Russell Wilson & Jalin Hyatt at OTAs

There’s been a lot of talk about Hyatt at Giants OTAs, and NorthJersey.com beat writer Art Stapleton relayed another interesting tidbit courtesy of assistant general manager Brandon Brown on June 5.

“Interesting nugget assistant GM Brandon Brown just dropped: Russell Wilson invited Jalin Hyatt to come out to Los Angeles and work out together as teammates,” Stapleton noted. “First time I heard about that ‘secret’ workout.”

Needless to say, this is yet another positive development for Hyatt.

Even if Wilson is the one who showed initiative in this scenario, reaching out to Hyatt, the young wideout cared enough to travel out to L.A. during his offseason and train with his new quarterback.

Wilson has gone to bat for Hyatt since day one, talking up the 23-year-old at his introductory press conference. And it’ll be interesting to see what the pair can accomplish together.

Throughout his illustrious career, Wilson’s “moon ball” (or deep ball) has been his calling card. Which makes him the perfect quarterback for Hyatt, who was known for his straight-line speed and big-play ability coming out of college.

If Hyatt is going to turn his NFL career around, this might be his best opportunity to do so.