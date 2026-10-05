Giants’ Jameis Winston Responds to Rumors of Getting Benched For J.J. McCarthy

The New York Giants improved to 3-1 on Sunday in a shootout with the Arizona Cardinals, and Jameis Winston was a major part of that.

After a bafflingly bad performance in relief of the injured Jaxson Dart against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, where he completed 11-of-27 attempts for 111 yards and an interception, fans were questioning whether Winston was the right choice to continue leading the team.

In Week 3, Winston had another questionable performance. Despite getting the win against the Tennessee Titans, the Giants felt the need to go out and trade for J.J. McCarthy, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings.

The calls to bench Winston grew just a touch louder, but for now, he’s silenced them at least another week after leading Big Blue to a second consecutive victory.

Jameis Winston on Rumours He Could Be Benched

Speaking with reporters after the game, Winston was asked if he had heard any of the outside chatter that the New York Giants could bench him for McCarthy, and he responded exactly how you would expect him to. With utmost positivity.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity I have now. Right now, I get to smile and say, ‘I’m the starting quarterback for the New York Football Giants.’ Focusing on what I would love is winning games with my team, being the best I could be,” Winston told reporters.

“I’m heating up and I’m starting to get better and better. Last week, I was questioning if I could even throw. This week, I got people talking about the Jameis Winston Experience again. I’m still so curious and so inspired to be the best me every single day. That alone pushes me. Not another man. Not another teammate. Just my desire to be what I would love.”

No one should expect any other response from Winston, who has always been the most positive presence in any locker room he’s stepped into.

As for the Giants, they certainly got the “Jameis Winston Experience” on Sunday. The veteran completed 18-of-29 attempts for 250 yards, along with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sure, fans would like to see fewer turnovers, but as long as he’s getting wins, they can live with it for now.

Jameis Winston’s Job on a Week-to-Week Basis

While Winston will remain the team’s starting quarterback for the time being, it does feel like, at least at some point in 2026, McCarthy will get his chance to shine.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported ahead of Week 4 that the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback will start to make his way up the depth chart sooner rather than later.

“Being the third-stringer seems like a temporary thing given his (McCarthy’s) pedigree and the situation. The likelihood is that McCarthy will climb the depth chart once he learns the new offense and gets acclimated to his surroundings. He will either be the backup to Winston or eventually become the team’s starter,” wrote Raanan.

“It’s all dependent on how Winston plays at home on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS) and likely next week on the road against the Washington Commanders. He’ll have to play better than he did against the Los Angeles Rams or Tennessee Titans. It could be considered a two-week tryout.”

For now, Winston is passing his tryout, and as long as the Giants keep winning, he’ll likely keep a hold on his starting job.

If he can keep leading Big Blue to victories, McCarthy will have no choice but to continue riding the bench.