Giants QB Jameis Winston Breaks Silence on Russell Wilson Signing, Expected Role

The New York Giants’ initial veteran quarterback signing, Jameis Winston, finally put pen to paper on March 31 and he addressed the Russell Wilson addition — which occurred after Winston first agreed to terms.

“I knew a free agent signing was going to come or maybe even a draft pick was going to come,” Winston told reporters when asked about the Wilson move. “But that’s their business. My business is today, and today I have the privilege of finally becoming a Giant.”

“My initial vision approaching this offseason was to find an opportunity that gave me either a starting role or bridge opportunity to be the starting quarterback, and I believe this situation is a situation that looks similar,” Winston noted later (via team reporter Matt Citak).

Explaining: “Whether it’s a veteran quarterback that I have to compete with and help serve and help make better for this team or it’s a young quarterback who is coming in from college who I have to help get better, who I have to compete with and serve, this is the NFL.”

Winston also described his personal relationship with Wilson as “good,” having crossed paths with him throughout his career both on and off the field.

Aside from competing and helping the Giants QB room improve, Winston relayed why this NYG quarterback role intrigued him overall.

“There is an opportunity at the quarterback position that we’re looking forward to getting better at,” the former No. 1 overall pick said. “I signed up for that because I’m looking forward to getting better and being my very best self myself.”

Winston added that “I’ve played every role that the quarterback room has to offer, so I’m ready for anything.”

Jameis Winston Says He Would ‘Cherish’ Mentor Role If Giants Draft a Quarterback in 2025 or 2026

While Wilson inked a one-year deal, Winston signed on for two seasons with Big Blue. Assuming he remains on the roster in 2026, there’s a good chance Winston will have a hand in mentoring one or two Giants draft picks at quarterback.

Apparently, the journeyman gunslinger looks forward to that opportunity.

“Catering to a young quarterback and serving them would be something that I would definitely take on with a great responsibility and cherish it,” Winston stated candidly.

Per Citak, he also recalled a time in his career where roles were reversed, working behind Drew Brees as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

“He didn’t let anything get in the way of his preparation, in the way of his approach,” Winston said of Brees. “He didn’t think too much about the big things; he focused on doing the small things over and over again [and] that resulted in him having the success he had for his entire career.”

All in all, Winston called his season with Brees “one of the greatest experiences that I had in my NFL career.”

Working With Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Appealed to Jameis Winston

One final reason Winston signed in New York — besides the opportunity, the fanbase and his new teammates (which he talked about throughout his press conference) — was Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

“Winston said he ‘always admired Brian Daboll back when he was with the [New England] Patriots’ but ‘really got more familiar with him when I saw the league’s reigning MVP, Josh Allen, have a tremendous jump from year one to year two,’” Citak relayed, quoting Winston.

“[I] saw a coordinator or play-caller that was very creative that found ways to cater to his quarterback’s strengths, to find ways to get his position players involved, and found ways to take off a lot of excess work from our offensive linemen by getting the ball out quickly and finding ways to establish the running game,” Winston added, regarding Daboll. “That is something I have always admired about him.”