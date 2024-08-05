Giants Cut RB After Claiming Former Commander: Report

The New York Giants have already waived a few injured bubble candidates this summer and on August 5, they cut bait with another reserve that’s been banged up.

KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the news, noting that running back Jashaun Corbin has been cut with an injury waiver. Taking his place will be yet another cornerback flyer.

Separately, Wilson reported that the Giants were “awarded [cornerback] Christian Holmes off waivers from [the Washington] Commanders” — more on that below.

Corbin first joined the Giants organization as an undrafted rookie in 2022. Following a season with the NYG practice squad, the halfback signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad in 2023 after failing to make the active roster for the second straight year.

Later, Big Blue poached Corbin off the Panthers practice squad, promoting him to the active roster in October of 2023. He appeared in six regular season contests, accumulating 13 scrimmage yards off of 15 offensive snaps.

Corbin’s true impact with the Giants last season came on special teams. He was on the field for 118 ST snaps after rejoining the franchise.

If the RB clears waivers, he can either seek an injury settlement or remain with the Giants while taking his place on the season-ending injured reserve.

Giants Add Yet Another Cornerback Flyer Ahead of 2024 Season

The Giants have been compiling cornerback flyers all offseason and Holmes is just the latest newcomer in the NYG secondary.

A seventh-round selection of the division-rival Commanders in 2022, Holmes has appeared in 30 games since entering the league. The 26-year-old was credited with two starts as a rookie. He’s registered 20 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defense.

Diving deeper, Holmes had a really rough rookie campaign according to Pro Football Focus but made significant strides in year two.

In 2022, Holmes was shredded in coverage, allowing an 85.7% reception rate and a 156.3 passer rating. He also had some issues as a tackler with a horrid missed tackle rate of 27.3 on the year.

Holmes played fewer defensive snaps in 2023 but performed better when he was out there (66.7% reception rate, 96.5 passer rating). He did not miss any tackles in year two either.

Needless to say, Holmes logged plenty of special teams snaps over his 30 appearances. He was on the field for 607 ST snaps over his two NFL seasons — compared to 136 defensive snaps.

Perhaps, the youngster will vie for a role on the NYG roster as a core special teamer to start.

Giants RB Room Shrinks Ahead of Preseason

We’ll see if the Giants elect to add another running back in the coming days or weeks. For now, it’s a small room ahead of the preseason.

New RB1 Devin Singletary is joined by two recent draft picks — 2023 fifth rounder Eric Gray and 2024 fifth rounder Tyrone Tracy Jr. Then there’s fan favorite undrafted prospect Dante Miller and UFL standout Jacob Saylors.

As of now, Miller and Gray appear to be pushing one another for the final roster spot at the position. Unless, of course, the Giants keep four ball carriers.

Gray has the draft status and knows the system while Miller has shown more speed and playmaking ability. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top with plenty of touches to go around between these five running backs over the preseason.