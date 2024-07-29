Giants Bubble Candidate Emerges as Fan Favorite ‘Lock’

On July 26, New York Giants beat reporter Dan Duggan (The Athletic) predicted that first-year running back Dante “Turbo” Miller would become an immediate “fan favorite” at 2024 training camp.

“The lock of the preseason is that rookie RB Dante Miller is going to become a fan favorite,” the media insider posted at the time. “He beat LB Darius Muasau for a 60-yard TD bomb from Drew Lock. Impressive job tracking the ball. Miller also caught a quick pass in the flat and showed why his nickname is ‘Turbo’ after Tommy DeVito did a good recognizing pressure off the edge.”

For Miller, that breakout practice on July 26 was just the start. His emergence continued on July 29 — so much so that Duggan dedicated an entire section of an article to him this time around.

“It’s still a challenge to evaluate running backs even when the pads come on because there’s no tackling to the ground. But rookie running back Dante Miller continues to impress with his quickness,” the reporter noted. “The ‘Turbo’ nickname clearly fits, as he showed on a run that he bounced outside at the second level for a big gain.”

As Duggan anticipated, Big Blue fans have begun to notice the fleet-of-foot ball carrier too.

The “Talkin’ Giants” podcast shouted out Miller for his speed on July 29 and a few of the comments urged the coaching staff to give the youngster more reps over 2023 fifth rounder Eric Gray.

“It’s too early to get overly excited about a 5-foot-9, 200-pound back who only had six carries in his final two college seasons,” Duggan cautioned within his article. Having said that, he also acknowledged that “there’s a path to a roster spot — and a role — in this Giants’ backfield if Miller continues to impress.”

Giants RB Dante ‘Turbo’ Miller Credited With ‘Strong Roster Push’ at Training Camp

Miller has caught the attention of NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton too. During an article listing bubble candidates that have made “strong roster pushes” early on, Stapleton highlighted “Turbo.”

“Not sure Miller had to validate his nickname of ‘Turbo’ – but, yeah, consider it validated,” the veteran beat writer stated on July 28. “The undrafted rookie has been pegged as a kickoff return option since he signed with the Giants thanks to an NCAA loophole that made him a free agent prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. But on Friday, Miller showed just how his quickness – he was clocked as low as 4.27 at South Carolina’s Pro Day – can be impossible to defend.”

Stapleton referenced the same wheel route on Muasau as evidence of Miller’s offensive prowess, but that running portion of training camp can only help the speedy halfback separate himself. And that really began today on July 29, with the addition of full pads.

“There were fewer passing highlights than usual with a run-heavy practice for the first day in pads,” Duggan observed after Monday’s session. It’s time to see if Miller can separate himself after being labeled a narrow cut candidate on July 22.

Giants RB2 Battle Is Worth Monitoring in 2024

How far can Miller rise with the Giants? In theory, the RB2 role is attainable in 2024.

Outside of projected starter Devin Singletary, Big Blue has no sure things at the position. Gray is the most likely number two after a year of experience in head coach Brian Daboll’s system, but he hasn’t really shown much at the NFL level — rushing for just 2.8 yards per carry as a rookie.

While Gray feels like a near-guarantee to make the roster, he shouldn’t be guaranteed touches if he doesn’t earn them this summer.

Then there’s drafted rookie Tyrone Tracy — a former receiver who profiles more as a third-down back. But there’s no reason Miller cannot outplay Tracy.

Remember, Miller was originally expected to be drafted if not for the “NCAA loophole” that Stapleton referenced. In a wide-open running back room, why not let the backups duke it out for playing time behind Singletary?