Giants Connected to QB Trade Target That ‘Daboll Is High On’: Report

The New York Giants are not expected to select a quarterback at No. 3 overall in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but they could trade back into round one for a new QB prospect on opening night.

According to SNY insider Connor Hughes on April 21, “Jaxson Dart is a name to watch for the Giants as a trade-up option on Thursday.”

“Sources I touched base with said he’s someone Brian Daboll is high on — most out of QBs other than Cam Ward,” Hughes explained. “Among qualities Daboll values in QBs is toughness. Dart has that.”

The NYG media member also noted that the “Giants won’t be alone in [this] QB pursuit.” Adding that whether or not they secure Dart is a “matter of how aggressive they want to be.”

Within the same post, Hughes reported that “there’s not much out there right now connecting Shedeur Sanders to [the] Giants. That hype has cooled dramatically from where it was in December.”

Giants Insiders Appear to Squabble Over Jaxson Dart Report

Not long after Hughes’ report on April 21, NorthJersey.com insider Art Stapleton posted a comment that appeared to refute — or seriously doubt — the validity of the SNY insider’s Dart update.

“If you think Brian Daboll is telling anyone other than Joe Schoen, John Mara or Steve Tisch – and maybe Brandon Brown and Tim McDonnell – who he likes at QB in this draft, you just don’t know Brian Daboll very well,” Stapleton said. “Daboll wouldn’t tell you what he had for breakfast if he didn’t have to.”

This vague post led to a direct response from Hughes, who reacted: “You can tag me.”

To which Stapleton replied: “Ain’t about you, Connor. I’ve been saying this for weeks. You do you.”

Continuing: “And I’m not sure why you would think it’s about you: my point is about those who think they know what Daboll is thinking. If I was referring to what you reported, I would’ve texted you or tagged you. Wasn’t about what you reported. Maybe you talked to one of those I mentioned.”

Later, Stapleton also explained his initial point.

“If anything, one criticism of Daboll that I’ve heard is that he keeps some things too close to the vest, and he could open up more as a head coach to those who work close enough with him,” Stapleton wrote. “Daboll and Schoen both operate similarly in that respect. Their circles are very small.”

Giants QB Trade up for Jaxson Dart Would Make Sense

While it’s unclear if the Giants will end up having the opportunity to orchestrate a QB trade for Dart, Sanders or anyone else from pick No. 34, it certainly would make a whole lot of sense.

After securing a true blue chip prospect in either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, quarterback would be the next puzzle piece. After all, the Giants have bolstered several of their pre-draft roster holes in free agency.

The O-line is in decent shape assuming Andrew Thomas can stay healthy, Big Blue has added new starters at safety and cornerback, pass rushing depth has been signed, and Darius Slayton returned at wide receiver.

There are still areas that the Giants can improve, don’t get me wrong, but few fans would bat an eye if NYG wasted a few picks on a round two trade up for a potential franchise QB. After all, there is no NFL position more important than quarterback.