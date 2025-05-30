Giants Make Jaxson Dart Announcement Amid OTAs

There was big Jaxson Dart news from New York Giants team facilities on Friday, May 30, just after the start of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week.

The Giants’ official X account made the announcement on social media, noting that “Dart locks it in 🖋️.” With a photo of the first-year QB signing his rookie contract.

Dart locks it in 🖋️ pic.twitter.com/qTKtRMO4MU — New York Giants (@Giants) May 30, 2025

Just after the news, NorthJersey.com Giants reporter Art Stapleton relayed the financial details of the agreement.

“Giants QB Jaxson Dart has signed his fully guaranteed four-year, $16.954 contract, including a signing bonus of $8.97 million and a fifth-year option, per sources,” he reported.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, there are now seven first-round picks from the 2025 class who have yet to sign their rookie deal. Abdul Carter is not one of them, as the dynamic pass rusher inked an agreement with the Giants on May 22.

If all goes well with Dart’s development, Big Blue has now secured its future at quarterback for the next four to five years.

Giants Beat Reporter Provides First Impressions of Jaxson Dart at OTAs

Giants fans care much more about what Dart does on the field than off it, like signing a very important piece of paper.

On May 28, SNY Giants insider Connor Hughes provided his first impressions of Dart after watching him at OTAs this week.

“You never want to make too much out of rookie minicamp because the majority of the players on the field are tryout guys who won’t sniff an NFL roster,” Hughes preluded before relaying his thoughts. “These OTAs are still guys running around in gym shorts, but, for the most part, those out there will be the ones the Giants take with them to Washington. You can absolutely glean information from this, even the early ones.”

“Confident and comfortable were the best two words to describe Dart at rookie camp,” Hughes continued. “The same ones fit after Wednesday. He has this, as [linebacker Bobby] Okereke said, ‘aura’ about him. You can tell he’s authentic and the type of person guys want to be around – not because of status or money, but because of his moxy.”

Hughes noted that former New York Jets quarterback prospect Zach Wilson was often criticized for his lack of connection with teammates, and Dart has displayed the opposite early on.

Jaxson Dart’s Early Highlights at Giants OTAs

As for the highlights, in case you missed them earlier this week, Hughes described each below.

“Dart worked mostly with the backups, but did get three reps with the starters,” Hughes wrote. “The first provided the highlight of practice. He rolled out to the left, planted, threw a pass over the head of Okereke and into the hands of [wide receiver Jalin] Hyatt in the back of the end zone.”

The reporter credited the passing touchdown with “impressive touch.”

“[Dart] also had a roll out late in practice where he dove and reached the pylon – another touchdown,” Hughes recalled. Adding: “Not sure the coaches loved seeing him superman-dive for the end zone in a May practice, though.”

The one notable Dart mistake on May 28 came at the tail end of practice.

“The Giants ended practice with what appeared to be a situational, fourth-down play from the red zone,” Hughes said. “No one was open. Dart forced it into coverage and [linebacker Micah] McFadden picked him off.”

A small blemish on an otherwise stellar first day.

Dart is not expected to begin the 2025 campaign as the Week 1 starter with Russell Wilson on the roster, and that’s okay. Far too often, these young QB prospects get thrown into the fire. The Giants cannot afford to miss on Dart, and if he takes the field too early, they might.