J.J. McCarthy Sends Message to Giants Teammates After Texans Win

The New York Giants, despite the insane amount of injuries they’ve faced in just the first two months of the 2026 NFL season, just keep finding ways to win football games.

This past Sunday against the Houston Texans was no different, as the Giants were able to pull off an overtime victory against C.J. Stroud and a desperate Texans team.

It was J.J. McCarthy’s first start for Big Blue, just under a month removed from the trade that saw the Minnesota Vikings cut ties with their former first-round pick.

After the game, McCarthy received a game ball from head coach John Harbaugh and sent a heartfelt message to his new teammates.

J.J. McCarthy Post-Game Speech Will Fire Up Fans

After getting his first win as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, McCarthy spoke to his fired-up teammates and praised their energy and support in helping him earn the road victory.

“I don’t got a whole lot to say, but I’m just so freaking blessed to be a part of this group. I felt you guys all freaking day, have my back, and you know I got yours the rest of the (expletive) way,” McCarthy said, holding up his game ball.

“Hey, this is just the (expletive) beginning. This group is so talented, but the secret sauce is the (expletive) we just did out there. The resilience, the will to (expletive) finish no matter what it looks like. I (expletive) love you boys.”

McCarthy’s speech was met with a raucous response from his new teammates, and it’s obvious the Giants have some rejuvenated energy with their new starting quarterback.

The former Michigan standout wasn’t tossing touchdowns all day against the Houston Texans, but he made plays when he needed to, and had an incredibly efficient outing against a staunch defense.

McCarthy completed 20-0f-28 pass attempts for 252 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. His passer rating of 99.1 was the best for a Giants starter since Jaxson Dart’s 134.2 rating in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

New York may have something on their hands here in the former first-round pick, and as he said himself, they’re just getting started.

J.J. McCarthy Doesn’t Care About Stats

Speaking with reporters after the win, McCarthy was asked about his incredibly efficient performance and if the New York Giants quarterback ever looks at his own box score in admiration.

McCarthy reiterated that all he cares about is winning, and doesn’t worry about the numbers he’s putting up.

“Truly, the only stat I care about is going 1-0. You know, I could care less how we get it done. At the end of the day, you want to perform well, you want to execute well,” McCarthy told the media.

“It’s one of those things where if the running backs are getting their touches and getting their touchdowns, I’m as happy as I can be. Whether I’m throwing the touchdowns, I’m as happy as I can be. At the end of the day, all that matters is getting that victory.”

You can say what you want about McCarthy’s ability as a quarterback, and just how long this hot streak will last, but one thing is for sure.

The 23-year-old is made of the right stuff and is capable of being a leader for a team that is missing a few on injured reserve right now.