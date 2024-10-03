Giants’ Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll Get Strong Vote of Confidence From NFL Insider

The New York Giants’ current 2024 trajectory has them headed toward a crossroads at the tail end of the organization’s third campaign under general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

President and CEO John Mara can either start fresh with another GM/HC reboot or allow this regime an opportunity to choose their own quarterback — whether in free agency, the draft or via trade. According to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer on October 2, Big Blue is still expected to roll with the latter of the two options.

“No, I don’t think so,” Breer responded after a fan asked him if Schoen and Daboll are “on the hot seat” ahead of Week 5.

“The reality is those two led a 9–7–1 resurgence in their first year that got a team that hadn’t made the playoffs in six years into the tournament. And yet, everyone there knew a retooling of the roster was coming, and that’s well underway now after the 2023 season, and this year’s bumpy start,” he explained.

“As for how they see it internally, there’s a premium-position core in place now that needs to grow,” Breer continued, “with Andrew Thomas at left tackle, Malik Nabers at receiver, Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux along the defensive front, and Deonte Banks at corner. Daniel Jones, despite his draft position and contract, is the bridge quarterback. The light at the end of the rebuilding tunnel is getting brighter.”

The veteran insider also added that Mara doesn’t want to “reset again,” as far as he knows.

“He had three consecutive two-and-done coaches to follow Tom Coughlin, and the Giants have always valued stability. I think Daboll and Schoen have done enough to allow for Mara to provide everyone with that in 2025,” Breer concluded confidently.

Giants’ QB Succession Plan Could Determine Length of Leash for Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll

Based on his contract and overall performance, it feels likely that the Giants move on from Jones in 2025.

The problem is, if you let Schoen and Daboll draft a QB next April, you’re likely committing to them for another two seasons as said prospect develops. After all, the alternative — spending a first-round pick on a quarterback and then forcing him to learn a new system and playbook in year two — has rarely worked around the NFL.

That’s part of why the 2025 offseason marks such a crossroads for Mara, Schoen and Daboll.

The latter two have been a pair since they’ve entered the building, so firing one but not the other doesn’t really make sense. Parting ways with both before drafting a new QB might, but only if you feel the incoming GM/HC combo has a better chance of developing that prospect than Schoen and Daboll.

And one of the main reasons Daboll was hired in the first place was his success with younger quarterbacks like Josh Allen in Buffalo and Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones at Alabama, among others.

The Giants have seen a little bit of that in Daboll’s work with Jones in 2022, as well as his ability to turn undrafted prospect Tommy DeVito into a winner in 2023.

On the flip side, a veteran quarterback successor would seemingly set the stage for one final prove-it campaign for Schoen and Daboll to save their jobs in 2025. A Daniel Jones mulligan, if you would.

Although that route feels less and less likely if the Giants get their hands on another top 10 draft pick next spring.

Have the Giants Finally Built the Foundation for a Rookie QB Under Brian Daboll?

Breer talked about the NYG building blocks that are now in place on both sides of the football. If you part ways with Schoen and Daboll, you risk a new regime tearing all that down again when it might be a quarterback away from turning things around.

The Giants offensive line has been much improved in 2024 with the additions of Jon Runyan Jr., Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten. Second-year center John Michael Schmitz should also continue to improve as time goes on with Thomas looking like their anchor long-term.

That’s good news for any rookie quarterback that steps onto the scene, as is the ascension of both Nabers and fellow wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

If a couple more offensive pieces pan out as the season progresses — like the development of rookie tight end Theo Johnson or second-year WR Jalin Hyatt — the Giants would finally have the makings of a strong QB foundation.

Steady offensive line, elite playmaker, rising supporting cast and a respected offensive head coach. That’s the recipe, and it feels like Big Blue might be closer to putting it all together than their record shows.