Giants GM Reveals Travis Hunter Plan After Draft Warning

If he selects Travis Hunter third overall in the 2025 NFL draft, the New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has a plan the two-way star will surely like.

Schoen isn’t about to run afoul of Hunter’s recent warning. At least not publicly. Instead, the Giants’ primary team-builder “would not be afraid to play him on both sides. … Physically, I wouldn’t doubt the kid,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Those comments, made on Wednesday, April 16, need to be more than just pre-draft PR if the Giants are serious about taking Hunter. The prospect who thrived as both a cornerback and wide receiver for Colorado sent an ominous warning to interested pro teams about his expectation to still play on both sides of the ball at the next level.

Schoen and the Giants need a definite idea of what they would do with Hunter because he or the other marquee athlete in this class are likely to be available at No. 3. Choosing either one would provide the infusion of blue-chip talent a rebuilding roster needs, but Hunter would help in more ways.

Giants Have Room for Travis Hunter in Both Phases

Few teams have as big a need for Hunter on both sides of the ball than the Giants. He would answer two needs, for another playmaking wide receiver and a true shutdown cornerback.

The latter of those is a more pressing need because 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks hasn’t made the grade. Hunter would be an instant upgrade based on his comfort with both styles of coverage during his time in Boulder.

As The 33rd Team’s James Foster revealed, “Hunter has always been an elite zone CB, but the biggest development this year has been in man coverage. 2 1st downs allowed on 93 snaps, so much more patient & disciplined with his hips/footwork. It’s amazing that he’s this consistent in press man playing 132 snaps/game.”

That last line about Hunter’s heavy workload is significant for what happens next. Naturally, every team with a chance to draft the 21-year-old will worry about his ability to handle so many snaps in the NFL.

It’s why a watered down version of Hunter’s ideal plan is more likely. Meaning a select package of plays at one position, probably receiver.

That would suit the Giants, who need more big plays in the passing game, but wouldn’t require him to become their WR1.

Giants Have Room for Travis Hunter the Receiver

The presence of last year’s sixth-overall pick Malik Nabers has the Giants covered for a primary target. So does having slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and returning deep threat Darius Slayton still on the roster.

It’s a capable trio, and Nabers has the star power, but the Giants could use more. Making selective use of Hunter’s talents as a pass-catcher and after-catch threat would suit Big Blue.

Hunter is no slouch as a wideout, evidenced by 96 catches, 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns during his final year with the Buffaloes, per Sports Reference. Those numbers are why Fantasy Points owner Joe Dolan told the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, Hunter’s “statistical profile as a receiver is BY FAR the best in the class.”

Dolan also noted a favorable comparison between Hunter and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith: “He has a slight frame, but he has great ball skills.”

Playing Hunter as a cornerback first, then giving him a sub-package role to further refine his skills as a receiver, would get the most from what the Giants will need to be a transformative pick.