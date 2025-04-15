Travis Hunter Sends Ominous Threat Amid Giants, Browns Draft Rumors

The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns — as well as any other potential Travis Hunter suitors — received a bit of a threat ahead of the NFL draft.

During an interview with CBS Sports reporter Garrett Podell, published on April 15, Hunter apparently threatened retirement if his eventual team does not allow him to play both cornerback and wide receiver.

“Upon meeting with teams around the league in the weeks leading up to the NFL draft, [Hunter has] made it clear he wants to continue playing both sides of the ball as a professional — something he told CBS Sports isn’t an issue for any club he’s met with,” Podell relayed within his article. “However, if an NFL team told him it’d only allow him to play either wide receiver or cornerback, Hunter would make it clear he’s not playing football at all.”

“It’s never playing football again,” Hunter told CBS Sports and Podell ahead of the draft. “Because I’ve been [playing both positions] my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball. So, I really enjoy doing it.”

Most recent reporting has either the Browns or the Giants drafting Hunter. Earlier in the offseason, some had Hunter slipping to the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall — with teammate Shedeur Sanders replacing him in the top three — but that’s no longer expected to happen.

In other words, barring a trade or a major shock, Hunter will end up in Cleveland or with NYG.

Unless, of course, Hunter’s terms scare both suitors off. Something Podell noted isn’t expected to be “an issue for any club he’s met with.”

Potential Giants Draft Target Travis Hunter Is ‘Confident’ in Dual Threat Abilities

Like his mentor and collegiate head coach, Deion Sanders, Hunter has all the confidence in the world.

“I just feel very confident in myself, and I got a competitive spirit that I can do whatever I put my mind to,” Hunter told CBS Sports. Adding: “And I feel like I can [play both positions].”

There is a difference of opinion when it comes to Hunter’s most impactful role. As stated above, Hunter believes he can take equal snaps on offense and defense, like he did in college. NFL teams would likely prefer he specializes on one side of the football and rotates in on the other.

“In terms of Travis Hunter; cornerback or receiver, the answer is yes,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the NFL Combine. “He can play both and I think that’s what makes him special. But we would see him as a receiver primarily first.”

Giants beat reporters have relayed rumors that Big Blue sees him in the opposite light, as a primary cornerback and part-time WR.

Needless to say, how teams utilize Hunter will be crucial. And drafting him top three without a clear plan would be foolish.

Giants Beat Reporter Doubts Travis Hunter’s Ability to Excel at CB & WR as a Rookie: ‘Seems Unlikely’

Among the reactions to this interview was The Athletic’s NYG beat reporter Dan Duggan.

“The more I think about it, the more the two-way thing with Hunter feels like a novelty,” Duggan commented on X. “I think a team needs to identify what he’s best at (and it’s crazy that there isn’t a clear answer) and focus on becoming great at that.”

“Sure, you can sprinkle him on the other side, but it’s so hard for most top prospects to be great at one position immediately. To think he can excel at two, at least initially, seems unlikely,” he explained.

“If I’m taking [Hunter] top 3, I want a player who is going to be among the best in the league at one position,” Duggan finally concluded. “I think splitting meeting time and taking extra reps is counterproductive to achieving that.”

Unfortunately for Hunter, many fans and reporters share this opinion. But the more important question is — if the Giants or Browns agree, at what point does it become a problem?