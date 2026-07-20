Giants’ Starter Makes Bold Prediction About Jaxson Dart’s Future

He’s made just 12 starts and is already working with his third head coach in the NFL, so it’s not easy to predict how Jaxson Dart’s career as starting quarterback for the New York Giants will unfold, but one teammate believes he knows exactly where the second-year pro is headed.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is confident enough to make a surprising claim about Dart’s future. The 31-year-old told TMZ Sports the Giants “have an up-and-coming quarterback who I think can be the best quarterback in the NFL.”

This is a bold statement about a raw athlete who still needs to refine the core mechanics of playing football’s most important position. That hasn’t deterred Eluemunor from declaring Dart’s “going to be crazy this year” because “he’s truly determined to turn his franchise around and put this [team] back where he thinks they belong, and we all think they belong.”

It’s a lot to put on an inexperienced 23-year-old, but Eluemunor’s enthusiasm is shared by others, despite all of the change and uncertainty around Dart.

Jaxson Dart Dealing With a Lot of Change

Most of the narrative about the changes around Dart has been overwhelmingly positive. The optimism is due, in no small part, to the positivity generated by the arrival of head coach John Harbaugh.

He won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens and kept the AFC North outfit competitive for the best part of two decades. Harbaugh’s track record has provided the perennially rebuilding Giants with instant credibility, but there are still a lot of unknowns about the team’s new era.

Unknowns like how Dart will respond to new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The latter helped refine Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs, but his overall history with quarterbacks is otherwise disappointing.

Nagy’s system might suit Dart, provided the Giants’ lack of elite talent at wide receiver doesn’t weight him down. It’s an issue compounded by the ongoing uncertainty about the injury status of go-to target Malik Nabers.

Overcoming schematic and personnel problems is just one part of the tricky next phase in Dart’s development. He also needs to fix some bad habits, both in and out of the pass pocket.

Fortunately, Harbaugh and the Giants have added a better support network around their would-be franchise QB1.

Giants Built to Better Support Quarterback

Greater support for Dart will be available both from the sideline and on the field. First, Harbaugh’s decision to reunite with longtime ally and veteran run-game guru Greg Roman will help the Giants boast a rushing attack consistent and productive enough to ensure their young signal-caller doesn’t have to win games by himself.

When Dart does need to trust his arm, he’ll get to aim for two big-bodied pass-catchers able to turn even errant throws into completions. Harbaugh favorite, former Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, has genuine breakout potential as a roving target, while 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Malachi Fields brings much-needed height and physicality to the wide receiver room.

Harbaugh’s Giants aren’t just going to be different on offense. The defense is also set to be more creative bringing pressure, a scheme change suited to a loaded linebacker rotation led by Pro Bowler Brian Burns and top-five draft picks Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese.

These Giants are better equipped to let Dart grow at his own pace and play an efficient brand of football within a more functional team able to win without contributions from an elite passer.