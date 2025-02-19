Giants Lose ‘Highly Regarded’ Coach Who Developed History-Making Rookie

More changes are afoot for the New York Giants and their coaching staff after running backs coach Joel Thomas set to rejoin the New Orleans Saints following a season spent developing history-making Big Blue rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Thomas served on Saints staffs for nine years prior to 2024, and his intention to return to the NFC South club was confirmed by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, February 18. He also confirmed Thomas “is highly regarded and recently served as offensive coordinator in the Senior Bowl.”

Those credentials make losing Thomas a blow. Particularly after the role he played in Tracy’s rapid development.

The fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft became a steal as one half of a burgeoning double act with sixth-overall pick Malik Nabers. This wide receiver and running back tandem produced enough to give themselves a shot at matching a rare NFL record.

Nabers and Tracy eventually became just the third pair of rookies to each tally 1,000 total yards in their first season.

Such numbers were expected from Nabers, but Tracy outplayed his draft status on Thomas’ watch.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Handled Difficult Responsibility Well

Being the 166th player drafted last year wasn’t the only reason Tracy faced an uphill battle upon entering the pros. He was also tasked with helping the Giants replace two-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley.

Letting Barkley go was a controversial decision. Particularly after he joined NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles, rushed for over 2,000 yards and won a Super Bowl.

There aren’t many silver linings for the Giants from the Barkley fiasco. Save for Tracy’s breakout debut campaign when he finished just 161 yards short of 1,000 on the ground.

The former Purdue standout proved a speed threat who ran for 511 yards before contact. Tracy was also formidable after contact, breaking six tackles, per Pro Football Reference.

Good coaching made those numbers possible, with Thomas learning the techniques for attacking defenses in multiple ways. Like the cutbacks needed to win on a zone-based run like this “Duo” concept against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Tracy also displayed the discipline and smash-mouth style to thrive on power runs. Like this pin-and-pull scheme run behind pulling guard Jon Runyan Jr. against the Seahawks, per Falato.

Plays like happened in part because Thomas used inside knowledge to refine Tracy’s game. Thomas was a graduate assistant at Purdue in 2000, working alongside Tracy’s eventual position coach Lamar Conrad.

He spoke with Conrad last year, and Thomas admitted, “I had good intel as far as the makeup of the person — are they willing to stick their face in the fire in [pass] protection? — and information that was credible,” per the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.

Thomas also revealed Tracy took best to what the Giants preached to their running backs last season. Speaking after a Week 8 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, when Tracy rushed for a season-high 145 yards, Thomas said, “This last game, the style he played with is the style we’re trying to burn in their brain as far as get downhill, be physical, be definitive in cuts instead of dancing around the hole.”

Tracy was taught well, and it’s up to whoever replaces Thomas to continue the development of one of the most exciting players on a rebuilding roster. Filling that spot will be just one more part of a mini overhaul of head coach Brian Daboll’s staff.

Joel Thomas Latest Giants Coach to Depart

There’s been more than a little upheaval among the staff, even though “It looked like the Giants were going to make it through the offseason with minimal coaching changes,” according to Dunleavy.

The latter detailed how “defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson and safeties coach Mike Trier were fired and replaced with Marquand Manuel (secondary coach/pass game coordinator) and Jeff Burris (cornerbacks coach).”

Another key staff member, assistant quarterbacks coach Christian Jones, signed with the Cleveland Browns. The Giants’ replacement for Jones added weight to rumors the team may purse Los Angeles Rams veteran signal-caller Matthew Stafford this offseason.

Stafford is only one possible answer to the quarterback help the Giants need in the worst way, but preserving their strength in the backfield with a coach who can take Tracy’s game to the next level is an underrated need.