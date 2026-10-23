Giants’ John Harbaugh Sends Message to Cam Skattebo After Benching

Aside from the New York Giants turning to J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback this week, there’s been no bigger football story in the tri-state area than Big Blue’s running back situation.

Their usual lead running back, Cam Skattebo, was benched this past weekend against the New Orleans Saints thanks to a costly fumble against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

New York’s ground game turned in a forgettable performance against New Orleans, with three running backs contributing to 34 total rushing yards from the position.

After a week of discipline from the Giants’ coaching staff, it seems like Skattebo will be back in the lineup this week for Big Blue, and John Harbaugh said the second-year back is coming off a good week of practice.

John Harbaugh Indicates Cam Skattebo is Back

Speaking with media after the New York Giants’ Friday practice, Harbaugh was asked about Skattebo, and it seems like he may be out of the doghouse.

“He was always going to be a big part of our season, and he had a heck of a week of practice, all our backs did, and I thought the whole team had a good week. Just trying to focus on preparing to play our best football,” Harbaugh told reporters.

"He is always going to be a big part of our season" John Harbaugh says Cam Skattebo had a "heck of a week of practice" https://t.co/S1pqBLfK5z pic.twitter.com/uJMU3gNL8L — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) October 23, 2026

“This is a very tough opponent, in a tough environment. We’re up for it, we’re ready for it, and Skat, no less than anybody else, he had a heck of a week of practice.”

Despite the fact that the Giants felt the need to send a message to their usual starting running back, it feels like they did it to the detriment of their own team.

Skattebo hasn’t exactly been the most efficient running back through the team’s first six games of the 2026 season. He’s carried the ball 81 times for 294 yards, good for 3.6 yards per carry.

That’s not exactly great, but what can’t be denied is that the Giants need his playmaking.

Say what you want about his game, but you can’t deny Skattebo has a nose for the end zone. In 14 career games, he’s scored eight touchdowns.

New York is going to need that production, especially now that they’re making a quarterback change.

Cam Skattebo Learned a Lesson

This is the first time in Skattebo’s football career he’s likely been disciplined like this, and it’s a valuable lesson for the New York Giants running back.

He was honest with reporters about the situation on Friday, and knows that he needs to protect the ball if he wants to keep his job as the starter.

“Nobody’s safe. It’s as simple as that. When we go on the field, and we perform, and we’re not performing, we understand there’s a possibility of not being here,” Skattebo said, in reference to the Giants cutting ties with Najee Harris.

“If I don’t perform, I know there’s a possibility of me not being here. We came in this week; we continue to work… If we put that on display, we’re going to be just fine.”

Hopefully, Skattebo took this message to heart, and it will only lead to a better output from the Giants running back.