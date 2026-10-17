The New York Giants have had a very strong start to the season, as evidenced by their 3-1-1 record.

When noting that the Giants won only four games last season, this kind of start has been very great to see for New York. Now, they are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch leading up to the trade deadline because of it.

The Giants are setting themselves up to be buyers this year. They should be looking to make multiple additions to their roster as they aim to maintain the top spot in the NFC East. However, it is also possible that they could move on from some of their veterans who are no longer fits on their roster.

Because of this, one Giants running back is now being connected to a notable team in the AFC as we inch closer to the NFL trade deadline.

New York Giants RB Suddenly Emerges as Trade Target for AFC Contender

In a recent article for NBC Sports Boston, Justin Leger named Giants running back Devin Singletary as a potential trade target for the New England Patriots.

“It doesn’t make much sense for the Giants to keep Singletary on their roster at this point. The 29-year-old veteran has been a healthy scratch since Week 2 because New York has Cam Skattebo, Najee Harris, and Tyrone Tracy ahead of him on its RB depth chart,” Leger wrote. “It shouldn’t cost anything more than a seventh-rounder to add Singletary, making him a good depth addition for New England while Henderson misses time.”

With Patriots star running back TreVeyon Henderson sidelined for multiple weeks, it would make sense if New England targeted a veteran like Singletary. He could be a decent pickup for New England, and it would make sense if the Giants are willing to move him.

The Giants would benefit by trading Singletary if they continue not to play him. They could use another free roster spot, so landing a draft pick for Singletary would make sense for New York at this stage.

Looking at Singletary

Singletary is currently in his eighth NFL season and his third with the Giants. In two games this season for New York, he has posted zero touchdowns, nine rushes, and 25 rushing yards. This is after he had five touchdowns, 119 rushes, and 437 rushing yards in 17 games for New York in 2025.

Singletary’s past success could make the Patriots intrigued to take a chance on him, though. From 2021 to 2023, Singletary had 819 rushing yards or more in each season. Thus, he was effective not too long ago and could help New England out if they picked him up.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see what the Giants decide to do with Singletary. A change of scenery would probably be the best thing for the 29-year-old right now.