John Harbaugh Defends Giants’ Terrion Arnold Decision

The New York Giants hosted controversial free agent cornerback Terrion Arnold on a visit to their facility today, as NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported earlier in the week.

Arnold, a former first-round draft choice by the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL Draft, was released by Detroit in late June after he was arrested on felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Arnold posted bond and is currently allowed to visit with NFL teams. So far, he’s had official visits with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, and now the Giants.

It’s reasonable to ask why New York would consider signing the 23-year-old cornerback. The off-the-field drama is the last thing Big Blue should want in the first year of John Harbaugh’s tenure as head coach.

John Harbaugh Explains Terrion Arnold Visit

After Arnold’s visit, Harbaugh was asked why the New York Giants brought a player with off-field baggage like the former Detroit Lions cornerback.

“Because we want to be aggressive in every way, whatever we can do, find everything out we can about any situation, player, that can help us be better… I would say that’s it,” Harbaugh told reporters. “We’re looking for players that can help us all the time. And he’s a player that can help us.”

It’s a fair response, considering Arnold’s pedigree as a high draft pick and the fact he hasn’t been convicted of any of the current charges against him.

But Harbaugh isn’t naive, and understands how it could be perceived as a bad look externally by fans and analysts. He addressed that, too.

“Now, I know your next question… is going to be, you know, his circumstances. And that’s something that also the organization has studied very deeply, you know, I’ve got an overview of it. The organization has looked at it in depth,” the head coach continued.

“It’s more than just what you read in the papers, though. I mean, you got to find out exactly where everything stands. And I think I do know that our people do a great job of that.”

Why Would the Giants Want Terrion Arnold?

Setting aside Arnold for the moment, it is fair to say the New York Giants have a need at the cornerback position. They should be doing their due diligence on every available option to them at this point in the offseason.

Right now in training camp, New York is still deciding which of Colton Hood, Greg Newsome, and Paulson Adebo should be starting for them come Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, and no player has consistently been able to set themselves apart from the pack quite yet.

But even if Arnold is added to the mix, would he really shake up the competition all that much?

The former Alabama standout wasn’t very good last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Arnold ranked 97th out of 114 qualified cornerbacks, earning an overall grade of 52.6.

New York is better off sticking with what they’ve already got in this instance and keeping themselves out of the Arnold sweepstakes.