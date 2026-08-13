Giants HC John Harbaugh Dodges Jaxson Dart Status Question

John Harbaugh is already ducking questions about the status of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart entering the 2026 NFL preseason. Head coach Harbaugh refused to provide a clear answer about Dart’s readiness and availability to face the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 15 at 6 p.m. ET.

The question about Dart playing was asked by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post on Wednesday. Harbaugh answered evasively, “That’s a good question I’m gonna have to dodge.”

Harbaugh’s a veteran of the type of guessing games that involve star players and their participation in exhibition contests. His non-answer was therefore not too much of a surprise, but the Giants still face a tough call with Dart.

They must decide between protecting a young quarterback from a team that made him look decidedly below-average last season. Or else putting Dart into the line of fire and seeing if his recent struggles at training camp are genuine cause for concern.

Preseason Opener a Good Measure of Jaxson Dart’s Progress

The Vikings feasted on Dart during a Week 16 beatdown last season. They sacked the young signal-caller five times, intercepted him and limited Dart to 13 net passing yards.

Dart looked every inch a raw, confused and reckless rookie. Testing him against the Vikings again is a good way to measure how far Dart has progressed.

The Vikings run one of the most sophisticated defenses in the NFL. Their scheme is based on an elaborate mix of pressure from all angles in front of disguised coverages.

Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores will show at least some of his tricks, even in Week 1 of the preseason. Making this a good game for Dart to prove he’s better at diagnosing pressure, reading coverage and staying patient in the pocket.

Dart can only learn by doing, but there’s a hidden risk to letting him take the field on Saturday. More struggles against the Vikings would only add to the growing narrative forming about Dart’s problematic performances this offseason.

Giants Have Reason to Safeguard Struggling Young Quarterback

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s worrying words about Dart after a recent practice are merely part of a concerning trend. One involving a developing quarterback struggling to get to grips with a new playbook.

Those struggles have been personified by issues with composure on the field. Dart has also had trouble commanding a clean and efficient offense.

Adjusting to new coaches and new schemes was always going to be problematic for Dart. He’s an inexperienced player at football’s most important position, and under pressure to lead a turnaround for a franchise mired in mediocrity.

The burden on Dart can’t be overstated, so the Giants should be careful about controlling the narrative around their budding QB1. A rough series or two in the preseason opener could soon become a bigger story about how Dart’s finding it hard to refine his game.

Harbaugh knows too much negative attention on Dart risks his development. The Giants are trusting an experienced, Super Bowl-winning head coach to get these decisions right and manage Dart’s workload and expectations.