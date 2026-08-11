Matt Nagy Has Worrying Words for Jaxson Dart, Giants’ Offense

The New York Giants are putting a lot on Jaxson Dart with a new system designed to rein in his aggressive playing style and tendency to play off-script, but that doesn’t mean offensive coordinator Matt Nagy isn’t demanding high standards from the second-year quarterback and his unit.

Nagy pulled no punches after Dart led a lacklustre offense at training camp on Tuesday, August 11. The veteran play-caller told reporters, including ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, it was an “Average practice. Below average. Not good enough.”

Raanan noted Nagy also admitted “there are going to be highs and lows with Jaxson Dart and the offense as they learn a new scheme. They’re trying to get as many plays on tape as possible. See what works. Maneuver from there.”

Acknowledging the learning curve for Dart is one thing, but Nagy isn’t making allowances for below-par performances. Unfortunately, those have been a theme for the Giants’ offense and its would-be star signal-caller throughout camp.

Coaches Can’t Ignore Jaxson Dart’s Struggles

Nagy couldn’t help be blunt about how Dart and the offense performed on Tuesday. Not when the first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft endured “a very rough period,” during which Dart “completed just 2-of-8 passes,” per Dan Duggan of the Athletic.

Dart’s patchy performances this summer are becoming a worrying theme for Nagy and new head coach John Harbaugh. The latter called out Dart for stoking a needless confrontation with a teammate that led to a 15-yard penalty for taunting.

This was another costly mistake in the scoring area from an offense that’s also been blighted by penalties and ball security issues. It’s hardly the ideal launchpad for a budding field general the Giants need to make a major leap in Year 2.

Nagy was hired to help make that leap happen, but some have questioned how this relationship will work. Harbaugh’s hoping Nagy’s experience refining Patrick Mahomes’ game with the Kansas City Chiefs will lead to greater efficiency from Dart.

The plan will only work if Dart can execute Nagy’s RPO and play-action concepts, as well as adapting to a more creative screen game. Early evidence doesn’t support Dart making the transition, but there are mitigating factors the Giants also shouldn’t ignore.

Giants Still Have Reason to Believe in New Offense

Dart can be excused some growing pains, especially when Nagy is easing him into the new playbook. The veteran OC admitted as much when he revealed, “only half of the run game and pass game installs are in. That explains why the offense does not always click at a high level in practice,” per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Drip-feeding new concepts to a young player is likely to only yield slow and steady progress. Perhaps Dart would be taking consistent steps in the right direction if his starting offensive line wasn’t missing a key figure due to injury.

Another explanation for Dart’s struggles is the not-so small matter of going against a tough defense at camp. The Giants have built a loaded front seven around the talents of versatile edge-rushers Abdul Carter and Pro Bowler Brian Burns, along with do-all rookie linebacker Arvell Reese.

All three are making an impact this offseason, with Reese meriting lofty praise for delivering highlight-worthy reps. The Giants’ top pick in this year’s draft is becoming a leader for a unit further along under its own new coordinator, Dennard Wilson.

Reese’s accelerated development doesn’t completely excuse all of Dart’s setbacks on the practice field, but Nagy doesn’t need to sound alarm bells about his QB1 just yet.