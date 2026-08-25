Giants’ HC Speaks Out About Tyrone Tracy Jr., Amid RB Roster Battle

To say the 2026 NFL preseason has been unkind to Tyrone Tracy Jr. would be an understatement, and the struggles faced by the New York Giants’ running back are drawing strong words from head coach John Harbaugh.

Tracy lost a fumble during Week 2’s 26-3 in over the Miami Dolphins. It was the worst way to follow his missed block that led to a big hit on starting quarterback Jaxson Dart against the Minnesota Vikings in the first exhibition game.

Harbaugh wasn’t shy about calling out Tracy’s role in Dart’s brief injury scare, but the coach chose his words carefully when asked about the runner’s ongoing problems, following the win over Miami.

Harbs admitted, “I don’t think you say, hey, a bad play or even two bad plays nullifies a whole career body of work, so to speak. And even in the game, he played well. He had numerous good runs, catches, pass protection pickups were good, but he had the one play that’s the one thing you don’t want to have as a running back. And in the last two games, he’s had two things you don’t want to have.”

This was classic coach speak from a savvy operator. Harbaugh struck a balance between offering Tracy some encouragement in a low moment, while at the same time reminding all Giants‘ running backs what’s expected of them.

The two-pronged message makes sense when the depth chart remains fluid at a crowded position.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Still Has Value Amid Costly Mistakes

Protecting Tracy somewhat is a smart strategy when he’s a gifted playmaker whose versatility can unlock a new facet of the Giants’ offense. Harbaugh, new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and experienced consultant Greg Roman shouldn’t downplay Tracy’s talents.

The fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft has proved a steal by topping 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his two seasons in the pros. Tracy’s slashing style and natural acceleration make him a big-play threat as a runner, while the converted wide receiver also offers an innate understanding of the passing game.

Those qualities should make Tracy the ideal change-of-pace back for third-down work. Unfortunately, mistakes in core areas are eroding trust about Tracy’s viability to be on the field in clutch situations.

Mistakes like putting the ball on the ground inside the red zone against the Dolphins. The turnover “brought back bad memories of Tracy’s five fumbles as a rookie,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Harbaugh knows one mistake can quickly snowball into another when a player is trying to do too much. The coach pointed out the lapses are taking their toll on Tracy: “nobody feels worse about it than he does. I mean, he’s very conscientious, very determined guy. It matters a lot to him, so he’s beating himself up. But the rest of the plays were all good. They were all pluses. So, you don’t hold it against him. At the same time, you understand how valuable and important those things are to your football team, and he knows as well. So, it’s just a balancing act that way.”

Finding the right balance is tough when Tracy is fighting to prove himself amid increased competition at his position. Competition he surely sees as a threat.

Giants Can Trust Experience at Running Back

The Giants didn’t necessarily sign four-time 1,000-yard rusher Najee Harris because Tracy is having a tough time. Yet, former Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers’ starter Harris is an experienced back the Giants can trust.

Harris is also a better stylistic fit for the power-based running game Harbaugh and Roman are installing than Tracy. The 6-foot-1, 242-pounder can punish would-be tacklers as a runner, as well as thumping blitzing defenders in pass-protection.

Those traits make Harris a threat to Tracy, but another experienced runner can also stake a claim to more work. Veteran Devin Singletary has used this offseason to show he deserves extra touches in a rotation likely to be headlined by second-year workhorse Cam Skattebo.

Harbaugh aptly described the Giants’ current running back rotation as “an ongoing pecking order.” The order can change, but a Super Bowl-winning coach is less likely to tolerate ongoing mistakes for long.

Especially when the Giants can turn to dependable veterans to take Tracy’s reps.