Giants Didn’t Sign Najee Harris to Put Tyrone Tracy Jr. On Blast

The New York Giants didn’t sign veteran Najee Harris because fellow running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. missed a block and put Jaxson Dart in jeopardy. Instead, the Giants already had plans to firm up their interest in Harris before the 13-10 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Tuesday, August 18, on the heels of a workout on Monday. Big Blue’s pre-existing intent to kick the tyres on the former four-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Pittsburgh Steelers was explained by Adam Levitan of Establish The Run, along with NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Levitan acknowledged “we could draw a straight line from: Tyrone Tracy getting Jaxson Dart killed in pass pro Saturday to NYG signing Najee Harris today. But think it’s worth noting Giants been linked to RBs for a while. Kenneth Walker in free agency. Jeremiyah Love in the draft. Been talking to Najee for months. Beat writer reports saying they want to add dynamic RB.”

Stapleton then confirmed Levitan’s take when he revealed the “workout for Najee Harris had been scheduled prior to Saturday’s preseason game.”

Workout for Najee Harris had been scheduled prior to Saturday’s preseason game https://t.co/lgcZpM1psd — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 18, 2026

Harris already being due to arrive at MetLife Stadium doesn’t reduce the impact of Tracy’s preseason lowlight. Not when Tracy bore the brunt of the blame from head coach John Harbaugh for Dart taking a brutal hit and having to leave the field in an exhibition contest.

Harbaugh’s history means Harris will take work away from any Giants’ back unable to perform core duties on third down. That includes Tracy, despite the third-year pro appearing crucial to a key change already evident under new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Faces Tough Challenge to Stay Relevant

Tracy’s pedigree of topping 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two pro seasons won’t matter much if he can’t do the dirty work his position demands. Harbaugh made that clear after Tracy whiffed on a block and allowed Vikings’ safety Jay Ward to thump Dart.

Harbs explained, “There’s no way he should have been hit there. It just shouldn’t have happened. That was a basic protection. Should have been protected and we expect him in that situation to be protected in the future. It’s not like he’s going to be never hit, never tackled, never sacked. But it shouldn’t have been in that one and it shouldn’t have been that easy to get to him,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

The Giants don’t want any more injury scares involving their young quarterback. Particularly when Dart already has a lengthy history of visiting the blue medical tent.

That history increases the onus on Dart’s supporting cast to protect him. Tracy’s spectacular early failure tackling this vital assignment puts him in jeopardy.

Especially when the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy explained missing a block is “a no-no in John Harbaugh land. He’s not going to play a running back on third downs if he can’t trust you in pass-protection.”

Winning back Harbaugh’s trust won’t be easy for Tracy, but he can rely on one facet of his game helping. Notably, his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Tracy’s key to Nagy’s plans to design and call a more explosive screen game. The early evidence shows the strategy’s working, based on this catch and run by Tracy’s fellow change-of-pace back Devin Singletary against the Vikings.

Converted wide receiver Tracy can be an asset on similar play designs. Yet, Harris’ receiving skills only add to the threat he poses to every running back on the depth chart.

Giants’ Backs Under Threat from Najee Harris

Harris offers things no other back on the roster can boast. Things like having rushed for 1,000 yards or more in a single season.

Not only has Harris achieved that feat multiple times, the 28-year-old has “also added an average of 287 receiving yards per season,” according to Giants Nation Show host Bobby Skinner.

Harris has a track record of production every other back for the Giants will envy. Tracy, Singletary and Cam Skattebo will also know they can’t match Harris’ power.

The 6-foot-1, 242-pound ex-Los Angeles Chargers runner fits the bruising ground game Harbaugh is building. The Giants’ boss has talked Harris up as “an experienced back” and “a downhill runner, physical runner.”

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach Harbaugh knows all about what Harris brings to the field from their battles in the AFC North. Harris is already promising to bring those same qualities to the Giants’ offense.

Every back in the rotation will be in trouble if Harris keeps his promise, but none more so than Tracy.