John Harbaugh Drops Worrying Injury Update About Giants’ Edge

The last thing a resurgent New York Giants’ defense needs is another edge-rusher suffering a serious injury after the team’s already lost three-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns for the rest of the 2026 NFL season. So it’s unfortunate head coach John Harbaugh has dropped a worrying injury prediction about a 10-sack edge defender whose versatility has been invaluable across the front seven.

Harbaugh revealed all to reporters, including Dan Duggan of The Athletic, after practice on Wednesday, October 7. The coach predicted “Chauncey Golston’s neck injury ‘could be’ long term, he’s getting second opinions.”

Harbaugh said Najee Harris was missing for a personal reason. He said Chauncey Golston’s neck injury “could be” long term, he’s getting second opinions https://t.co/gLIlnRH31l — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 7, 2026

Golston came up lame after a collision during the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. Being without the former Dallas Cowboys’ situational pass-rusher for significant time would be a blow to the Giants on multiple levels.

Chauncey Golston Injury Concern Has Worrying Implications

This is a personal setback for a useful veteran who recently helped the Giants create more space under the salary cap. Golston had his contract restructured when the Giants “converted $3.36M” worth of his “salary into (a) bonus, creating $1.68M of 2026 cap space. NYG now carry about $11.5M of room into Week 5,” according to Spotrac.com’s Michael Ginnitti.

That extra cash could be significant nearer the trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10. Ironically, the Giants may need to use the extra funds to restock their options at edge-rusher or defensive end.

Golston was spending time at the latter spot after a position switch in the offseason. The 6-foot-5, 277-pounder’s size and ability to play along the line of scrimmage were helping solve a not-insignificant problem for the Giants. Namely, the lack of starter-ready bodies along the defensive front.

Golston’s performances as a 3-4 defensive end were trending in the right direction. He made some solid plays against the run, including work highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

The Giants still needed Golston at his natural outside linebacker spot once Burns was ruled out with a devastating knee injury. Golston hasn’t made a dent as a pass-rusher since, but he offered precious cover at a depleted position.

A “long-term” injury for Golston changes the depth chart for the worse, but the Giants can still rely on a burgeoning star in the starting lineup.

Giants Must Keep Increasingly Dominant Edge Healthy

Golston’s injury concern only makes Abdul Carter’s health more important to the Giants’ season. Carter has overcome some early struggles to become the pass-rusher Big Blue can ill afford to be without.

The Carter resurgence hit a new high against the Cards. When the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft registered “nine pressures, including eight coming in less than 2.5 seconds,” per Next Gen Stats.

Carter also notched “14 pass rush wins” in Week 4, “the most PRWs by a player in a game this season,” according to ESPN’s Seth Walder.

The numbers merely underscore how the light has finally gone on for Carter. He’s now an invaluable and dominant force, but one without a natural deputy, even after the return of a favorite of former defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale.

His successor, Dennard Wilson, will be keeping his fingers crossed that Carter doesn’t follow Burns and Golston to the injury list. The Giants can ease Wilson’s worries by exploring the market for some veteran help for the pass-rush room.