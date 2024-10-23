Giants Beat Reporter Says He’s ‘Concerned About’ Struggling Draft Pick

All eyes have been on the left tackle position ahead of the New York Giants’ Week 8 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Big Blue View beat reporter Ed Valentine is worried about a more under-the-radar problem on the offensive line.

During an article on October 22, Valentine discussed the various OL issues in the wake of the Andrew Thomas injury.

“Josh Ezeudu is a liability at left tackle,” the NYG media member began. Agreeing that left tackle is the immediate “short-term” predicament. Then he turned his attention to second-year center John Michael Schmitz.

“Long-term, I’m more concerned about John Michael Schmitz,” Valentine wrote. “The 2023 second-round pick has been better this season than he was as a rookie, and that is a positive, but his pass blocking remains woeful. He gave up a sack and four pressures on Sunday vs. the [Philadelphia] Eagles, and probably could have been charged with at least one more sack. He had a 30.7 PFF pass-blocking grade.”

Schmitz’s struggles have not been limited to one game either.

“For the season, only three of 39 qualifying centers have pass-blocking grades lower than Schmitz’s 41.9,” Valentine went on. “Only two have allowed more pressures.”

He concluded that the “Schmitz doesn’t look like a bust. But, it is fair to question if he is going to become the big-time player the Giants hoped when they took him 57th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen Has Poor Track Record Drafting Offensive Linemen So Far

With Evan Neal seemingly relegated to the far end of the bench, Ezeudu not far behind him and Marcus McKethan released, Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s track record of drafting offensive linemen is becoming more worrisome by the day.

“If Schmitz doesn’t develop into the long-term answer at center, and he has to pass block better than he has thus far to do so, GM Joe Schoen would be 0 for 4 in offensive line draft picks,” Valentine pointed out. “None of Neal, Ezeudu, and Marcus McKethan have been what was hoped when they were drafted. McKethan isn’t even in the league at the moment.”

The beat writer agreed that this trend is “not a good look for Schoen.” And neither are the depth issues behind Thomas.

When one player goes down with injury, good football teams tread water using the “next man up” mentality. A franchise like the Kansas City Chiefs even has an undefeated record despite numerous key absences.

“After watching what we all saw last season with Ezeudu at left tackle, it is mystifying that the Giants went into this season without a different backup plan for Andrew Thomas than turning back to Ezeudu, a player they drafted to be a guard,” Valentine noted.

Schoen and Big Blue have since signed veteran Chris Hubbard, but it remains to be seen if or how they plan to utilize the free agent pick up in Week 8.

Giants Left Guard Jon Runyan Hints Joshua Ezeudu Will Start at Left Tackle in Week 8

According to head coach Brian Daboll on October 21, the Giants will not necessarily commit to a left tackle starter until later this week. On October 23, however, starting left guard Jon Runyan Jr. hinted that Ezeudu will start for the second straight game while speaking with reporters.

“I don’t anticipate any new changes [to the starting offensive line],” Runyan said on Wednesday. He also voiced that the unit feels “really comfortable” with Ezeudu at left tackle going forward.

Giants beat reporters have been quick to remind fans that superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt lines up primarily outside of the right tackle position for the Steelers. Meaning Jermaine Eluemunor would face off against Watt in Week 8, not Ezeudu.

Having said that, Pittsburgh has another great pass rusher in Alex Highsmith opposite Watt, and he could certainly be a handful for Ezeudu on Sunday too.