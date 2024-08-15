Giants Beat Reporter Calms Tyrone Tracy Fears After RB Signing

New York Giants team reporter Dan Salomone announced another running back signing on August 15, and it was a bigger name this time as the franchise elected to bring in former Los Angeles Chargers fourth rounder Joshua Kelley.

Rest assured though, Big Blue nation, this addition does not signal any sort of injury setback for rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

“Is this move anticipating Tracy to be hitting the IR soon?” A fan asked The Athletic’s NYG beat reporter Dan Duggan on Thursday morning.

Duggan was quick to calm the fears of his followers, however, responding: “No, Tracy is suited up for practice. We’ll see what he does but definitely doesn’t seem like a long-term injury. But with him and Dante Miller (hamstring) dealing with injuries, they needed an RB now (at least).”

Later, the beat reporter added another positive injury update on Tracy.

“Tracy is participating in individual drills. Looks fine,” he relayed. “Wild based on the way he left the field on Tuesday.”

After practice was over, Duggan did note Tracy as one of the Giants that he doesn’t expect will play in the second preseason outing, but that’s not surprising following a recent ankle sprain. Despite that, the rookie appears to be recovering quickly so far, having already practiced in limited fashion.

Along with Kelley, the Giants officially signed defensive backs Raheem Layne and Jonathan Sutherland on August 15. They also released veteran safety Jalen Mills, transferred safety Elijah Riley to the reserve/injured list and traded veteran defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

New Giants RB Joshua Kelley Is Coming off Career Season Despite Underwhelming With Chargers

Kelley has much more NFL experience than the rest of the Giants running back room, outside of starter Devin Singletary. Tracy, Miller and recent signing Lorenzo Lingard are all rookies, while Eric Gray is only entering year two.

The newcomer spent his entire rookie contract with the Chargers, accumulating 1,467 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns over four seasons. He was a backup throughout the large majority of that tenure.

Although Kelley underwhelmed in Los Angeles, he’s coming off a career year in terms of rushing yardage, with 405 in 2023.

Having said that, Kelley turns 27 in November and has already put out a lot of NFL tape for teams to scout — which perhaps explains why it took so long for someone to sign him this offseason.