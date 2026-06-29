Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Receives Contract Extension Update

Questions have persisted around the future of the New York Giants and their 2022 first-round draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux dating back to last summer.

Instead of letting him play out his four-year rookie deal, New York picked up his fifth-year option in April 2025, kicking the can down the road another season of having to make a decision on his future with Big Blue.

Now, here we are in the final year of Thibodeaux’s contract, and trade rumors have run rampant. The Giants haven’t moved him yet, which could suggest that they intend to keep him for the 2026 season.

If New York isn’t going to trade him, could they begin discussions around a contract extension and prevent the former Oregon standout from walking in free agency next spring?

Giants Expected to Let Kayvon Thibodeaux Play Out Fifth-Year Option

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants don’t seem inclined to discuss a long-term extension with Thibodeaux and will instead allow him to play out the upcoming season without any future security.

“Thibodeaux will play the 2026 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract for $14.751 million. He will do it as the Giants’ third edge rusher behind Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. It appears the Giants are going to make Thibodeaux play it out,” wrote Raanan.

“There hasn’t been any talk of an extension. He knows it’s a big season for him after two injury-plagued years. Thibodeaux has missed 12 games over the past two seasons and compiled just 8.0 sacks. This year will determine whether he can get the big long-term deal he desires.”

Despite the uncertainty about Thibodeaux’s future free agency, it makes sense why the Giants wouldn’t be interested in talking about a deal.

New York has other long-term contract extensions to worry about. Brian Burns will need a new deal in the near future, and it’s expected to be near the top of the pass rusher market.

Will the Giants really be willing to pay Burns, Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter big money in the next few years?

The answer is likely no, which begs the question: why wouldn’t they just trade him now while they can?

Kayvon Thibodeaux Contract Projection

If the New York Giants were willing to extend Thibodeaux, what would a potential extension look like?

According to Spotrac, the former first-round pick would be looking at a four-year, $85.1 million contract.

While that sounds like a lot of money for a player of Thibodeaux’s caliber, his $21.3 million annual salary would make him the 19th-highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL, slotting in between George Karlaftis and John Franklin-Myers.

For a player who has only appeared in 22 games over the last two seasons and recorded 7.5 sacks, it does seem like a bit of an overpay.

It’s exactly why the Giants have yet to talk about an extension with Thibodeaux, and why his trade market remains murky at best.

Any team acquiring the pass rusher would be doing so knowing there’s a chance he’s a one-year rental, and that he’s looking for an extension.

2026 will be a massive season for Thibodeaux, and surely will be a deciding factor in where he’ll be playing in 2027.