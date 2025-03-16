Insider Details ‘Creative Path’ for Giants to Trade for Next Starting QB

The New York Giants are currently stuck in a holding pattern at quarterback as they wait on the decision of Aaron Rodgers — hosting visits with uninspiring free agent options like Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco — but maybe there’s another way.

On March 15, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was among those who revealed that “the [Atlanta] Falcons officially will be keeping QB Kirk Cousins on their roster past 4 PM eastern today, triggering a guarantee on a $10M roster bonus that is due in 2026.”

In other words, the Falcons will not be releasing Cousins anytime soon, but they could still trade him. Something Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer discussed on March 13.

“The Kirk Cousins situation remains unsettled,” Breer began. “He let the Falcons know he’d like to start somewhere in 2025. Atlanta has been steadfast saying they plan to keep him on the roster, through Monday’s [March 17] vesting date and into the season. To me, there’s is a creative path out …”

“The Falcons could offer to pay a portion of Cousins’ $27.5 million salary to ‘buy’ a draft pick back in a trade,” the insider continued. “In that circumstance, it’d get Atlanta off the hook for part of the money, bring a return, give Cousins a chance to play, and clear the decks for Michael Penix.”

Finally, Breer noted that the Falcons have “looked at this from a business standpoint, thinking $100M for 2 years is better than $90M for 1 on the investment.”

For now, they’ll keep Cousins as injury insurance unless another franchise offers something that makes them reconsider their stance.

“I think there’d be real value in starting fresh with Penix,” Breer concluded. “And if you can buy that pick? That’s a win.”

If Giants Miss out on Aaron Rodgers & Russell Wilson, Should They Pursue a Trade for Kirk Cousins?

The Giants were willing to trade draft capital for Matthew Stafford a few weeks ago, would they do the same for Cousins?

The current Falcons backup shouldn’t cost as much as Stafford, but NYG general manager Joe Schoen would have to offer up something worthwhile enough to entice Atlanta. Is a mid-round pick like a fourth rounder enough? How about one of the Giants’ two 2025 thirds?

If Big Blue misses out on both Rodgers and Wilson, this trade idea might be worth a phone call from Schoen.

After all, a 40-year-old Flacco has emerged as a fallback candidate, and the Giants cannot realistically think fans will buy into that sort of plan — even if they draft a quarterback at No. 3 overall.

The Athletic Reports Aaron Rodgers Is Waiting on Vikings With Russell Wilson Potentially Eyeing Steelers Reunion

There’s still a way that this breaks poorly for the Giants. According to The Athletic’s Michael Silver, Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis on March 15, “Rodgers is hoping to sign with the [Minnesota] Vikings.”

Continuing later: “Rodgers has been targeted by the Steelers and Giants but has essentially put both teams on hold while he waits for clarity regarding the Vikings’ situation. If Minnesota ceases to be an option, it’s also possible that Rodgers will turn down both the Steelers (a 2024 playoff team) and Giants and instead opt for retirement.”

Wilson has also never been shy about voicing that he’d love to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 — and the Cleveland Browns remain in play too.

If Rodgers and Wilson both snub NYG, that leaves the Giants with Flacco and a few other borderline starting QBs that are still available in free agency (Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston, etc.). Wouldn’t a Cousins trade be more appealing than that?