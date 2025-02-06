Malik Nabers Has Surprising Plan to Fix Giants QB Problem

Selecting a quarterback with the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft is the popular method for solving the New York Giants’ longstanding issues at the position, but Malik Nabers has a different theory.

The dynamic wide receiver isn’t convinced a rookie passer is the way to go. At least not without the insurance of some veteran experience in a new-look QB room.

Nabers, who set a franchise record during his own rookie season in 2024, gave his thoughts to “PFT Live” at the Super Bowl (h/t Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper). The 21-year-old admitted he “would want to have a vet in there,” Nabers said. “If we decide to pick a rookie, in my eye I would want a vet to be in that same room with that rookie teaching him some stuff so when he’s out there — he’s not just out there in his head [thinking] he has to be the savior of this team. That’s a lot to put on a rookie.”

That smart take is good news for established passers who could be on the Giants radar in free agency. Nabers’ plan also indicates anybody the Giants draft to play quarterback could face a wait before claiming the starting job.

The idea of waiting might not appeal to the top passers in this class, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, despite both already being on Nabers’ radar.

Malik Nabers Gives Verdict on Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders

Being able to take Ward or Sanders is a dream scenario for the Giants. One Nabers would surely welcome.

He told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton) Ward is “comfortable when he’s back there. He throws the ball in spots you’re not really supposed to throw the ball but he has crazy arm talent. He’s mobile. I’ve seen him come back from some games [where] I’m like, ‘Nah, this game’s over with’ and he’s just dottin’. He’s very efficient. He has crazy arm talent.”

Nabers also applauded Ward’s leadership skills: “I feel like he’s a leader that wants to bring people along to win. I mean, you look at that Miami team through the years, without him their record wasn’t like that. You bring a guy like that on the team, you know, the record shows what kind of leader he is, what kind of quarterback he is.”

Ward has naturally caught the eyes of Giants scouts during the pre-draft process. His mix of rushing skills and top-notch arm strength could be tempting enough to justify trading up for the No. 1 pick.

If general manager Joe Schoen doesn’t fancy a trade, Sanders is the next logical candidate. He’s somebody Nabers already has a rapport with, and the wideout was similarly effusive with his praise for the Colorado star.

Nabers also told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Stapleton), Sanders “has another crazy arm talent. He gives his guys the opportunity to go make plays. He’s not scared and he wants to win, and he’s a leader. From what I’ve heard in that locker room he’s a great leader.”

There’s not much difference between Nabers’ verdicts on Ward and Sanders, reflecting how little there is to choose between the two. Either passer would give the Giants a chance to solve their QB woes, but the greater challenge will be still having the option to choose one after the equally quarterback-needy Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns have made their selections.

The draft order means a veteran signal-caller might be a more realistic fit. At least initially.

Free Agent QBs Will Stay in Giants Plans

Taking a free agent off the market makes sense, especially if the veteran has a Super Bowl pedigree. Or perhaps is a former first-overall draft pick.

There’s plenty of merit to letting a proven commodity take the reins, not least the presence of Nabers. He’s an explosive and versatile playmaker, along with fellow rookie, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

They are skill players gifted enough to deserve a competent passer, something the Giants hoped in vain for Daniel Jones to become. Yet, Schoen’s ill-fated gamble on Jones needn’t put the Giants off trusting another veteran at football’s most important position.

The incentive to trust experience will be greater if Schoen could provide head coach Brian Daboll with a dual-threat QB suited to his system. One who would allow the Giants to instead use their top pick to draft a two-way player who is arguably the best athlete in this class.

That might be a smarter combination than the Giants over-drafting an alternative to Ward and Sanders. Or to waiting until after Round 1 to find their quarterback.