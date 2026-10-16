Giants WR Malik Nabers Shares True Feelings on Jameis Winston Before Saints Game

On Sunday, the New York Giants will take on the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium.

At 3-1-1, the New York Giants are the current leaders of the NFC East. That may have come as a surprise considering the injuries the Giants have dealt with through five weeks of the season.

In Week 2, the Giants lost quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury. That thrust veteran quarterback Jameis Winston into the starting role, where he initially struggled but is coming off his best performance of the season.

Star receiver Malik Nabers, who entered the season with uncertainty regarding his status due to his ACL tear in 2025, is back to looking like his former self as he’s posted back-to-back games with more than 100 receiving yards. Winston and Nabers appear to be getting into a groove together, and now Nabers has shared his feelings on New York’s quarterback ahead of their Week 6 clash against the Saints.

Giants Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Shares True Feelings on Jameis Winston

Prior to Week 6, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers said of his relationship with quarterback Jameis Winston, “Well, me and Jameis always had a great relationship, just personally, just outside of the field. So, I feel like that’s where you really start off is when you have a relationship outside the field, when you understand what somebody else is fighting for when they go home and their story, their backstory. It just winds up just connecting on the field, just spending time extra, talking about routes and stuff like that. But just knowing the person more outside of football. I think when your quarterback knows what you’re going through, knowing what you’re fighting for, it’s just ultimately, he wants to see you succeed and he wants to be a part of that.

So, I think Jameis wants to be a part of just the story. He’s been here through my adversities, and he’s helped me on the long ways. So, I just still feel like he wants to help me accomplish everything that I want to accomplish.”

Regarding how having an honest relationship with Winston helps, Nabers said, “I feel like as Jameis, when you are right, he’s going to tell you right, but he’s going to also tell you when you’re wrong. And he’s going to express that and he’s going to let you know how he feels about what you’re saying. So, it’s not anybody butting heads. It’s he just wants to let you know that there is a side to being right and there’s a side to being wrong. We always think that we’re right in our own way, but you never know what somebody else is thinking about that decision also.”

Malik Nabers’ 2026 Season

With Winston under center, Malik Nabers appears to be thriving. After his second 100-yard game of the season, Nabers said, “Key to that is being at practice, giving the quarterback looks, feeling what (quarterback) Jameis (Winston) is feeling, talking through it, spending extra time out just understanding of what he sees in this coverage and what he wants me to do in order for me to get the ball. So, that’s really all.”

However, despite Nabers looking like his pre-injury self, the star receiver still believes he’s not back to 100%. The wide receiver said, “Still got like 20% left to get to, 20, 30. But yeah, I mean, I got a lot more left. I got a lot more ahead of me that I see in myself of potential.”