New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh shared his reaction after the New York Giants came back to beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

The Giants were down 30-20 in the fourth quarter, but came back to beat the Colts 34-30. It was New York’s first win in Indianapolis since 2002.

With the win, New York moved to 7-3-1 as they continue to lead the NFC East.

John Harbaugh Reacts to Massive Win

Speaking to the media after the game, Harbaugh shared his reaction to the Giants’ massive win over the Colts.

“Great, great win. Trust in the Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart. I’m proud of these guys. Trusted in them as well in the game plan. Your players probably should be in Proverbs too. We were really aggressive down the stretch, and our guys made plays, especially on the offensive side. We went after it with some throws. We went after it with some fourth downs and things like that, and I was really proud of our guys. They came through, and they made a lot of plays to find a way to win the game,” Harbaugh said.

“Not the best overall performance, but this is the National Football League. Everybody’s been watching how these games go. We’re still going to chase playing our best game, which we haven’t yet. But it takes what it takes, and that’s what it takes. That’s on our T-shirt from training camp, and our guys did what it took to win the game, and I’m proud of them for that.”

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Giants Leading NFC East

The Giants have not won the NFC East since 2011, but in 2026, they have the chance to accomplish that goal as they currently lead their division with five games left in the season. They also have momentum on their side with two straight victories.

Next up for the Giants is a home game against the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers, which will not be an easy game. But based on how well New York has played so far this season, you cannot count this team out of winning it.