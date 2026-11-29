The New York Giants have been running perilously thin at running back all season — in both injuries and talent — so when one of their few sometimes-reliable ball carriers even seems a little dinged up, it’s cause for alarm.

Such was the case with 2nd-year running back and leading rusher Cam Skattebo, who appeared visibly frustrated with a leg injury late in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

After a 34-30 comeback win that improved the first-place Giants to 7-3-1, Skattebo downplayed the injury when speaking to reporters.

“Quick injury roundup from the locker room (caveat that players always downplay injuries postgame): RB Cam Skattebo said his calf got “real tight” on the final drive and he came out to be cautious,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “He said he thinks he’s fine.”

Skattebo leads the Giants with 583 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry — he also leads the NFL with 5 fumbles.

Cam Skattebo Benched Earlier in Season

Giants head coach John Harbaugh benched Skattebo earlier this season after a fumble in overtime cost his team a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 5 — a game that ended in a tie only because the Commanders blew it with clock management.

Skattebo got zero carries in a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints but bounced back with a career-best game in an overtime win over the Houston Texans, rushing for 124 yards and 1 touchdown.

Went Back on Promise of Stopping Backflips

Perhaps Skattebo’s calf injury might remind him to stop doing backflips during games — something he promised he would stop but kept doing in a 23-10 Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One person who didn’t seem amused by Skattebo’s acrobatics was Harbaugh, who has had a running issue with his 2nd-year starter’s behavior in their short time together.

“Cam Skattebo did a backflip after promising he wouldn’t and John Harbaugh looked pissed,” Chad Fisher DNP wrote on his official X account.

“He couldn’t help himself, could he?” Harbaugh said with a smirk. “He couldn’t help himself.”