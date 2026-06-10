John Harbaugh Offers Positive Update About Malik Nabers’ Rehab Ahead of Final Minicamp Practice

The New York Giants got Cam Skattebo back Tuesday, and Big Blue fans are now waiting with bated breath for a positive Malik Nabers update.

They got one Wednesday.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh offered an optimistic view about Nabers’ recovery from his torn ACL, saying he is “making real good progress” and that he is “hopeful” Nabers will be back on the field soon.

Nabers, of course, tore his ACL in the Giants’ 21-18 win over John Harbaugh’s brother Jim’s Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 in 2025.

The Giants have largely been tempering expectations about Nabers’ Week 1 availability against the Dallas Cowboys, particularly after he sustained a setback recently.

Unlike Skattebo, who worked with first-year offensive coordinator Matt Nagy at OTAs before officially returning to practice Tuesday, Nabers has been largely absent from offseason workouts.

John Harbaugh: Malik Nabers is ‘Making Real Good Progress’

Nabers has been outside of the public eye, and the Giants had largely been mum on his status until Wednesday, when Harbaugh was asked about the star wideout’s progress.

“He’s doing all he can. He said his plan is to be here most of the time,” Harbaugh said of Nabers. “He’s making real good progress right now, so I’m very hopeful that he’ll be back soon.”

Harbaugh’s comments came on the heels of general manager Joe Schoen’s remarks earlier in the day, which were similarly optimistic.

“I still think he’ll be fine Week 1,” Schoen told Yahoo Sports about Nabers on Monday. “So we’ll see. He’s trending in the right direction. Again, these things take time, so it’s not instant. Every patient is different.”

Harbaugh’s remarks echoed Schoen’s, since he reminded fans to remain patient with Nabers even when the 2024 Pro Bowler returns to the field.

“When you come back from a knee [injury], he’ll be back and could still be building to his ultimate full strength,” Harbaugh said. “But he’s doing great. He’s made some real good progress the last few weeks.”

The Giants Offense Could be Dangerous With a Healthy Malik Nabers

The Giants defense is confident, but if Nabers is healthy, their offense will be no slouch either.

The Giants finished 17th in the NFL in points per game (22.4) in 2025, a significant jump from 2024 where they scored only 16.1 per game despite Nabers’ franchise-record 109-catch campaign that earned him Pro Bowl honors and helped him finish fifth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

But Nabers only played one quarter of one game with Jaxson Dart at quarterback last year, since Russell Wilson started the first three games.

The Giants still averaged more than 23 points per game in Dart’s 12 starts for Big Blue in 2025, even without Nabers, who led the Giants with 68 receiving yards per game despite the injury and Wilson.

Injuries are, of course, a part of football, and no one is ever completely 100%. But it’s exciting to think about the Giants offense if Dart, Nabers, Skattebo and fourth-round pick Malachi Fields, who has shown out during minicamp, are all healthy and on the field together.