Giants to Meet Veteran Edge Amid Abdul Carter Draft Hype

They are increasingly expected to select Penn State edge-rusher Abdul Carter third overall in the 2025 NFL draft, but the New York Giants’ plans could change after a visit with a free-agent edge defender well known to defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Veteran DeMarcus Walker, “a starting DE for the Bears in 2024, is visiting with the Giants tomorrow, per source. Walker was a second round pick of the Broncos and played for Shane Bowen in Tennessee,” according to ESPN’s Peter Schrager.

Walker’s visit, along with his familiarity with Bowen’s schemes, raise questions about any interest in Carter. The latter is a potential game-changer, and one the Giants are tipped to take if he’s available after the Cleveland Browns pick.

Perhaps that will still be the plan, but if the Giants sign Walker, he’ll be the third veteran pass-rusher to arrive in free agency, after Chauncey Golston and Victor Dimukeje. They joined a strong position group headlined by incumbent double act Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

It’s a crowded rotation, but Walker would have a chance to figure in the mix, since he played his best football on Bowen’s watch.

DeMarcus Walker Has Positive History With Shane Bowen

Walker logged a career-high seven sacks playing for Bowen with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. Bowen knew how to take advantage of Walker’s versatility, often kicking the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder inside on passing downs.

A sack against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, highlighted by Schrager’s colleague Matt Bowen, showed how effective Walker can be as an interior rusher.

While he couldn’t replicate the production with the Chicago Bears, Walker did register a career-best 23 pressures, six hurries and 13 quarterback knockdowns last season, per Pro Football Reference.

He’s a useful rotational player, but Walker doesn’t offer the same upside as Carter.

The Giants Are Serious About Abdul Carter

If you want an indication of the Giants’ interest in Carter, it comes from head coach Brian Daboll travelling to personally dine with the player. Daboll’s trip made sense because Carter has transformative skills that an already impressive Big Blue front seven needs.

Those skills are why ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes “Carter would take this New York defense to new heights.” Carter could be “the best player on the board” if Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is already gone.

Hunter’s premium playmaking ability as both a shutdown cornerback and big-play wide receiver is appealing on a lot of levels, but Carter is arguably more of a sure thing. The argument is based on the 21-year-old being somebody Bowen can have endless fun scheming ways to unleash from anywhere across the formation.

Carter is also a versatile talent who gives the Giants insurance against 2022 top-five draft pick Thibodeaux continuing to struggle living up to expectations. He’s playing the final season before his fifth-year option, so the Giants have a decision to make.

The decision will be an easier one if Carter hears his name called as the third pick. Drafting him and adding Walker on a short-term and team-friendly contract might even make Thibodeaux a trade chip further down the line.