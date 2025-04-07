Giants HC Met With Likely ‘Top-3 Pick’ in NFL Draft

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are accelerating their due diligence on 2025 NFL draft prospects most likely to be taken among the first three picks, with the head coach sitting down to breakfast with a best-in-class player.

Daboll met with gifted edge-rusher Abdul Carter on “Sunday in State College, Pa.,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The latter also revealed Carter’s “now scheduled to visit the Giants on Thursday in New Jersey, and he figures to be a top-3 pick.”

The Giants taking Carter off the board is a scenario gaining momentum as the draft draws near. At least one senior NFL reporter believes the choice will be between the versatile pass-rusher and a two-way star.

While either player would give the Giants a much-needed infusion of bluechip talent at a premium position, there’s a strong case for Carter to hear his name called at No. 3.

Abdul Carter a Transformative Pick for Giants

Selecting Carter could have a transformative effect on a front seven that’s promised more than it’s delivered in recent years. Part of the reason for the discrepancy is 2022 top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux not always living up to expectations.

Thibodeaux can be effective, while fellow edge-rusher Brian Burns can be a downright menace. Yet neither is a consistent enough game-wrecker to strike fear into the hearts of quarterbacks, nor confusion in the minds of offensive coordinators.

Carter is something different. He’s a standup, off-ball linebacker converted to edge-rusher. The transition yielded a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award during his final season with the Nittany Lions.

That prize was just reward for Carter’s ability to wreck protection from a variety of spots. Although his rush plan could still use some refinement, Carter has the kind of preternatural takeoff and closing speed that can’t be taught.

Putting Carter into the lineup with Burns, Thibodeaux, new arrival Chauncey Golston and All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, would elevate the Giants’ pass rush into the ranks of the fearsome.

Those are the positives for taking Carter, but the negatives involve drafting to a strength at the expense of fixing a weakness.

Giants Have More Pressing Needs Than Edge-Rusher

The presence of Burns, Golston and Thibodeaux means the Giants are set reasonably well on the edges. What they need more is another dominant defensive tackle to take some attention away from Lawrence.

Perhaps a more valuable pick would be to draft a true shutdown cornerback to unseat disappointing 2023 first-round choice Deonte Banks. Especially if that same cover man can double up as a playmaking wide receiver.

Help on both sides of the passing game would make the Giants better in more ways than loading up along the front seven. The latter strategy has merit, but Big Blue logged 45 sacks in 2024, but still allowed 23 touchdowns through the air and a 69.4 completion percentage.

On the other side of the ball, new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston won’t make much of a dent without more quality targets. Meanwhile, there’s the not-so small matter of fortifying an offensive line that remains feeble.

Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen still have pressing needs to address in this draft. It will be fascinating to discover what sways them on draft day, those needs or Carter’s awesome physical talent.