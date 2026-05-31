New Giants Wide Receiver Forming ‘Connection’ With Jaxson Dart at OTAs

Organized Team Activities, otherwise known as OTAs, are generally passing camps around the modern-day NFL, and the major objective of this year’s New York Giants spring practices will be quarterback Jaxson Dart and his new offensive playmakers building some early chemistry as they all learn the new offense together.

According to the latest Giants news from team reporter Dan Salomone on May 28, Dart and free agent acquisition Calvin Austin have been forming a “connection” at OTAs.

“With Malik Nabers out for the time being, wide receiver Calvin Austin III has made the most of his time with the second-year quarterback,” Salomone noted. Adding: “Dart found the 5-foot-9, 162-pound former Steeler for a long completion during 7-on-7 drills, once again driving it into the wind.”

They also linked up for a touchdown on May 29. Within the May 28 article, Salomone quoted Dart talking about Austin and the other new pass-catchers.

“For a lot of the new guys here, that’s really been [the result of] day-to-day communication,” Dart told reporters this week. “And they’re just dudes who are just bought into the grind and into what we’re doing here. So, it’s been really fun each and every day.”

Austin will look to continue taking advantage of the early opportunity, given Nabers, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, and Gunner Olszewski are all out or recovering from injuries.

Calvin Austin Has Never Reached 550 Receiving Yards in a Single Season

Austin is a former fourth-round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. He spent his entire rookie campaign on the injured reserve, then played the past three seasons in Pittsburgh.

Austin is predominantly a deep threat out of the slot, although he has developed a little bit of a route tree beyond that.

He was given plenty of opportunities with the Steelers, but never really broke out as a top-two receiver. Austin topped out at 548 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 2024, then regressed to 372 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns last year.

That led to a change of scenery in free agency.

Diving deeper into Austin’s numbers, he has not been the most efficient or reliable target throughout his NFL career. The 5-foot-9 burner has a career catch percentage of 58.7% and a career success rate when targeted of just 46.9%.

Having said that, the Giants’ 2026 WR corps appears to be wide open, especially if Nabers starts the season on an injured list. If Austin can become one of Dart’s trusted targets, perhaps filling the role Wan’Dale Robinson played in 2025, he could immediately turn into a key cog in this new Big Blue offense.

More New York Giants News From OTAs

Salomone highlighted three other passing plays on May 28, all of which involved Dart.

“A strong and steady Meadowlands wind was the 12th defender on the field [Thursday], but Jaxson Dart powered through it with a handful of deep completions, including a touchdown to running back Eric Gray down the left sideline,” the team reporter stated.

Continuing later: “Meanwhile, Dart’s best throw of the day was a well-placed ball to wide receiver Beaux Collins through a couple of defenders during 7-on-7 work. He also showed some zip on a pass to wide receiver Xavier Gipson.”

The following practice on May 29, Dart also connected with tight end Theo Johnson on a touchdown catch in the back of the end zone, per Salomone.

The defense has played well so far, logging several interceptions and pass breakups, but the other red-zone drill TDs on Friday included tight ends Isaiah Likely (Dart), Chris Manhertz (Jameis Winston) and Tanner Conner (Winston), as well as wide receivers Malachi Fields (Dart), Austin (Dart), and Collins (Dart).