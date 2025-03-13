Hi, Subscriber

Giants Free Agent & Recent Starter Lands With Rival Eagles: Report

  • 47 Shares
  • Updated
Former Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson.
Getty
Former New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL free agency.

The New York Giants saw another one of their free agents sign with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on March 13 — although this one won’t sting quite as much as running back Saquon Barkley a year ago.

“Breaking: Former Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson is signing with the Eagles, I’m told,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Thursday of week one of NFL free agency. “Jackson has started 82 career games and adds experience and depth to Philadelphia’s secondary.”

“Howie Roseman and the Eagles didn’t take long to find another proven veteran corner,” Schultz added in a follow-up post. “After Darius Slay signed with the [Pittsburgh] Steelers, Philly stays in the NFC East to land Adoree’ Jackson — who had a multitude of other teams in the mix.”

Jackson only started 5 games for the Giants in 2024, appearing in 14, but he was a full-time NYG starter as recently 2021 through 2023.

For the most part, Jackson frustrated Big Blue fans after inking a $39 million deal in 2021. He missed games with nagging injuries often throughout his time in New York and only contributed 2 interceptions and 28 pass defenses over his four-year tenure (including 2024). Although the veteran cornerback did force and recover 3 fumbles.

Before joining the Giants, the former first-round talent began his career with the Tennessee Titans, riding out his rookie contract there from 2017 through 2020.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. MORE TO COME.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

New York Giants Players

Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Chris Board's headshot C. Board
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
Carter Coughlin's headshot C. Coughlin
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Stone Forsythe's headshot S. Forsythe
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Chauncey Golston's headshot C. Golston
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Jevon Holland's headshot J. Holland
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Roy Robertson-Harris's headshot R. Robertson-Harris
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Giants Free Agent & Recent Starter Lands With Rival Eagles: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x