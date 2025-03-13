Giants Free Agent & Recent Starter Lands With Rival Eagles: Report

The New York Giants saw another one of their free agents sign with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on March 13 — although this one won’t sting quite as much as running back Saquon Barkley a year ago.

“Breaking: Former Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson is signing with the Eagles, I’m told,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Thursday of week one of NFL free agency. “Jackson has started 82 career games and adds experience and depth to Philadelphia’s secondary.”

“Howie Roseman and the Eagles didn’t take long to find another proven veteran corner,” Schultz added in a follow-up post. “After Darius Slay signed with the [Pittsburgh] Steelers, Philly stays in the NFC East to land Adoree’ Jackson — who had a multitude of other teams in the mix.”

Jackson only started 5 games for the Giants in 2024, appearing in 14, but he was a full-time NYG starter as recently 2021 through 2023.

For the most part, Jackson frustrated Big Blue fans after inking a $39 million deal in 2021. He missed games with nagging injuries often throughout his time in New York and only contributed 2 interceptions and 28 pass defenses over his four-year tenure (including 2024). Although the veteran cornerback did force and recover 3 fumbles.

Before joining the Giants, the former first-round talent began his career with the Tennessee Titans, riding out his rookie contract there from 2017 through 2020.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. MORE TO COME.