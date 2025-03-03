Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Linked to Starting Competition With Recent Top 5 Pick

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was connected to a new potential suitor on March 2.

“As the [Indianapolis] Colts look for veteran quarterback options, names on their radar include Daniel Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Jacoby Brissett,” reported ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. “This is a mix of quarterbacks who can support Anthony Richardson and guys who will be looking to start some games somewhere.”

Fowler then added that he’s “heard Jones’ name more than once in regards to the Colts.”

The Colts stated that they plan to bring in competition at every position in 2025, including quarterback. Clearly, based on the candidates Fowler noted, they’re looking at mobile and/or dual threat veterans who would fit into a similar offensive gameplan as their recent top five selection.

“Indianapolis has not given up on Richardson,” Fowler made sure to point out at the bottom of this blurb, explaining: “How the [Colts] approach the free agency period will be telling.”

If they signed Jones, the theory is that the former first-round talent would help bring out the best in Richardson. Not only should a legitimate QB competition provide motivation for the 22-year-old Richardson but getting him around a respected professional could also help in the youngster’s development.

And from Jones’ perspective, Indy would offer a real chance to win a starting job after his somewhat embarrassing benching in 2024.

Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Also a Candidate to Re-Sign With Vikings, Plus 1 Dark Horse Landing Spot

Within the same ESPN article, Fowler also discussed the possibility of Jones re-signing in Minnesota alongside second-year prospect J.J. McCarthy — something that’s long been talked about as the one of the most likely outcomes for Jones.

“While the Vikings are open to Sam Darnold returning, I continue to hear they won’t mortgage the future to keep him,” Fowler revealed. “There’s not much momentum coming out of the combine that the Vikings will franchise tag Darnold, who should have multiple suitors if available.”

Ironically, the Giants are expected to be one of those potential suitors, as are the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

“One possibility that shouldn’t be overlooked in Minnesota is re-signing Daniel Jones to pair with J.J. McCarthy, whenever he’s ready off his knee injury,” Fowler reiterated on March 2, confirming: “People I’ve spoken to believe that’s a real consideration for the team.”

“As was told to me, McCarthy has already proven to the staff he’s the franchise quarterback, but the team won’t rush his timeline,” the insider continued. “They want the process to unfold organically, whether he’s ready now, in camp or in a future year. Jones would be a potential bridge to that and a cheaper alternative to Darnold.”

Along with the Colts and Vikings, Fowler also reported the Cleveland Browns as a sort of dark horse to land Jones.

“People I’ve talked to expect Daniel Jones to be on [the Browns’] radar, along with Kirk Cousins if he becomes available,” he relayed.

Russell Wilson Called ‘Most Likely’ Veteran QB for Giants in 2025

In other Giants news, SNY insider Connor Hughes provided an update on NYG’s quarterback plans on March 2 — although it was mostly more of the same information.

“The Giants took their big swing on Matt Stafford. That failed,” Hughes posted. “Now multiple sources expect them to concentrate their efforts on getting the No. 1 pick from Tennessee, and pairing the QB they select with a veteran.”

“That could be Aaron Rodgers, but I’m told the former Packers/Jets QB is more of a ‘discussion’ at this point than immediate Stafford fallback,” Hughes went on. “Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold are two others the Giants are discussing, per sources.”

He added that “a couple people I talked to believed Wilson to be the most likely outcome.”