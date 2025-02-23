NFC Squad Swipes Giants WR in Free Agency Prediction

The New York Giants don’t have any unrestricted free agents on the level of Saquon Barkley or Xavier McKinney in 2025, but wide receiver Darius Slayton could be the biggest NYG name hitting the open market this spring.

Slayton has consistently produced for Big Blue since joining the organization as a fifth-round draft pick in 2019, and although the veteran has never posted true WR1 numbers, he did serve as the Giants’ top wideout for multiple seasons before Malik Nabers entered the scene.

Unfortunately, 2024 may have been Slayton’s final campaign with the G-Men. The pass-catcher got into a somewhat ugly contract standoff with NYG general manager Joe Schoen last spring, then made cryptic comments on social media later in the year — although Slayton claimed his words were not related to football whatsoever.

If Slayton does walk in free agency, he should garner a decent amount of interest around the league as a reliable wide receiver that has posted four 700-plus-yard campaigns. ESPN NFL staff writer Matt Bowen actually predicted an NFC landing spot for Slayton on February 18, highlighting the Carolina Panthers as the experienced WR’s “best team fit.”

“The Panthers’ wide receivers averaged 11.0 yards per catch last season, 30th in the NFL,” Bowen reasoned. “Slayton caught 39 passes and averaged 14.2 yards per reception in 2024 despite subpar QB play in New York.”

“So, Carolina could use Slayton to boost the pass game around quarterback Bryce Young,” the analyst went on. “Slayton is a veteran who can stretch the field from perimeter alignments and make contested catches.”

Giants Pushed to ‘Keep’ WR Darius Slayton, ‘If You Can’

Big Blue View beat reporter Ed Valentine broke down Slayton’s status as a free agent on January 23, eventually concluding that the Giants should “keep” the veteran wide receiver, if they’re able to.

“Slayton was still the Giants’ No. 2 wide receiver in 2024,” Valentine noted. “Malik Nabers is No. 1, and is the type of star Slayton never was and never will be. Wan’Dale Robinson had 93 catches, but he averaged just 7.5 yards a catch. Until he proves otherwise, Robinson isn’t dynamic enough to be Robin to Nabers’ Batman.”

“There is no obvious replacement on the roster,” the reporter continued later. “Jalin Hyatt hasn’t shown enough to be counted on as a full-time No. 2, and there really is no one else. Losing Slayton would be creating another hole the Giants would need to try and fill.”

Finally, Valentine cited “veteran locker room leadership” as another reason to re-sign Slayton in 2025.

“There has been a great deal of talk about how much of that the Giants have let walk out the door the last two offseasons,” he explained. “Losing Slayton would be letting more of it leave. Nabers has talked recently about how critical Slayton has been in both helping him learn how to build a routine to take care of his body during the season and helping him learn the tendencies of defensive backs the Giants were facing.”

Darius Slayton Had Admirable Season off the Field, Winning the Giants’ Media Good Guy Award & the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

It may not have been Slayton’s most productive season on the field in 2024, but he did have a very successful and admirable year outside of the white lines.

On February 5, the NFLPA announced that they “honored” Slayton with the “2025 Alan Page Community Award… for his impact beyond the game.”

Notably, Slayton “donated $50K this holiday season to support 24 families in need, partnering with NYPD officers for a celebration.” The NFLPA also donated $100K to the Left Hand Right Hand Foundation in recognition of Slayton’s work within the community.

On top of that, the Giants beat named Slayton as this year’s winner of the Media Good Guy Award for the first time ever.

“In truth, Slayton could have won it in any of his six seasons,” Valentine commented within his free agency piece. “Giving it to him now felt like making sure he got his name on the plaque before it was too late. When we presented it to him, he even jokingly said it felt like a lifetime achievement award.”