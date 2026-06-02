Giants Wide Receiver Cut Feels Imminent After Odell Beckham Jr. News

The New York Giants have officially reunited with former star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the news raises the temperature on recent draft bust Jalin Hyatt’s hot seat.

The Giants actually signed three veteran wide receivers on June 1: Beckham, former All-Pro returner Braxton Berrios, and former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion JuJu Smith-Schuster.

After which, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reminded fans that Berrios is a straight-up replacement for injured returner Gunner Olszewski, who tore his Achilles last week. In a similar vein, the Beckham and Smith-Schuster additions are bad news for Hyatt.

Hyatt appears to be battling another nagging injury at OTAs. His sideline rehab work has been noted by reporters, along with the absences of Darius Slayton and Malik Nabers.

Perhaps the Giants will give Hyatt until the end of minicamp in June, or even training camp in August, but his eventual release feels imminent.

Slayton is expected to return for training camp, and the Giants already brought in Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin, and rookie Malachi Fields before they signed Beckham and Smith-Schuster. Couple in the fact that Hyatt doesn’t play special teams, and the only justification for him taking up a roster spot is his former third-round draft status.

And with head coach John Harbaugh now seemingly calling the shots, that draft status no longer means as much as it did in prior offseasons.

New York Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Signing News Is Particularly Worrisome for Jalin Hyatt

None of these signings were good for Hyatt, but the OBJ reunion may be the worst of all. At this point in his career, Beckham isn’t contributing on special teams.

Neither is Smith-Schuster, in all likelihood, but the 33-year-old Beckham certainly isn’t being re-signed for that purpose.

You can only keep so many non-special teamers at wide receiver. Nabers is already occupying one of those spots, once healthy, and Slayton has only logged 22 special teams snaps in his career.

Then there’s Mooney, who has only appeared on 7 special teams snaps at the NFL level, which just so happens to be the same amount of ST experience as Hyatt.

Assuming Beckham and Smith-Schuster don’t immediately show their age at camp, there’s just no way the Giants can afford to roster them, Hyatt, and their projected starters (Nabers, Mooney, and Slayton). Something’s got to give, and Hyatt’s departure is the most likely to occur in the near future.

Jalin Hyatt Currently Has Odell Beckham Jr.’s Jersey Number

To make matters worse for Hyatt, even his jersey number has become a target.

Beckham famously wore the No. 13 with Big Blue, and Hyatt currently holds that jersey number, which has drawn the ire of fans on social media.

“Odell Beckham Jr. has been assigned No. 3, a number he will share with Abdul Carter [throughout camp],” New York Post insider Paul Schwartz reported on the evening of June 1. “Beckham wore No. 13 the first time around with the Giants, but Jalin Hyatt has that number, for now.”

The key words from Schwartz here are “for now.” And fans quickly picked up on that.

“Hyatt better give up that # before he just gets cut,” one NYG fan commented.

Another replied: “GIVE ODELL 13.”

It’s been clear for a while that the majority of Giants supporters have given up on Hyatt. It’s likely time the front office follows their lead.