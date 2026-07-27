Giants Predicted to Part Ways With Disappointing WR

The New York Giants may have finally run out of patience when it comes to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

ESPN’s 53-man roster prediction on the eve of training camp sees the Giants keep 6 wide receivers and leaves Hyatt out in the cold.

In ESPN’s roster model, the Giants keep Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Malachi Fields, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Hyatt was a 3rd-round pick (No. 73 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft after winning the 2022 Biletnikoff Award at Tennessee.

Through his 1st 3 seasons, Hyatt has just 36 receptions for 470 yards and has yet to score a touchdown, with career highs of 23 receptions for 373 yards as a rookie.

Hyatt is in the final season of a 4-year, $5.62 million rookie contract.

Jalin Hyatt Called Out for ‘Last Chance’ in 2026

Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine put Hyatt on his list of “underperforming” Giants draft picks down to their last chance in 2026, putting his chances of making the roster at just 5 percent.