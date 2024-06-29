Upside Dual Threat Identified as Giants ‘Bridge’ QB Option in 2025

Based on his contract, a lot would have to go right for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in 2024 for the former first-round selection to be the starting quarterback a year from now.

It’s no secret that Big Blue can save $30.5 million by designating Jones as a post-June 1 release next offseason. There’s also his injury guarantee — a factor some believe could get Jones benched before the campaign is over.

Needless to say, this creates a make-or-break scenario for the current Giants QB1, and members of the NYG beat are already discussing his potential replacement in June of 2024. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan broke down every worthwhile 2025 quarterback option on June 27 and one of the more appealing possibilities was ex-Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields, who’s currently serving as Russell Wilson’s backup in Pittsburgh.

“Fields is a wild-card entry,” Duggan wrote. “Traded by the Bears to Pittsburgh in March to serve as Wilson’s backup, Fields was the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft. He showed some promise in three seasons with the Bears, but not enough to prevent them from taking USC’s Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.”

“Fields profiles similar to Jones as a dual-threat quarterback with limitations as a passer,” the beat reporter continued. “Fields would be a prove-it/bridge option if the Giants move on from Jones.”

Finally, Duggan added that “Fields has more upside than other bridge options like Sam Darnold and Mac Jones.”

Justin Fields Would Seemingly Fit Current Giants Offense

It was a little curious that the Giants didn’t try trading for Fields this spring — especially once it was clear that his trade value had decreased.

Big Blue could have nabbed Fields to pair with Jones for a season, but instead elected to bring in free agent Drew Lock. Perhaps, that’s because general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll knew they could just wait and sign the dynamic signal-caller in 2025, rather than sacrifice draft capital and cap space this offseason.

As Duggan mentioned, Fields and Jones play a similar style quarterback. Both are playmakers with their legs and a bit inconsistent with their arm.

Daboll also has a history with dual-threat QBs, coaching up Josh Allen in Buffalo. At the very least, Fields would seemingly fit this system, even if he might be too similar to Jones for a contingent of the fanbase.

Like Jones, Fields has never thrown for 25 touchdowns or 3,500 yards in a single season. In fact, the Ohio State product’s best passing season only produced 2,562 yards through the air, along with 16 passing TDs.

Of course, Fields did rush for over 1,100 yards in 2022. He accounted for 25 total touchdowns that season.

Jones has topped 3,000 passing yards twice on his career, but his best rushing total was only 708 yards and seven TDs — which occurred with Daboll last year. It’s possible that Fields could act as a similar upgrade on Jones, and at a fraction of the cost.

How Much Will Justin Fields Get Paid in 2025?

It’s difficult to gauge Fields’ 2025 market at this time. There’s no doubt that someone will take a flyer on the high-ceiling 25-year-old next spring, but how much would teams be willing to bid let’s say Fields rides the bench this entire season?

That part is unclear. Although it’s a near-certainty that Fields would command far less than a top of the market signal-caller like Dak Prescott — barring a breakout campaign with the Steelers.

He’d also likely make less than Jones’ current $40 million per year if he sits this entire season. A good Fields comparison could be the aforementioned Darnold, who signed in Minnesota as a bridge candidate this spring after redshirting a year in San Francisco.

The Vikings paid Darnold $10 million ($8.75 million guaranteed) on a one-year deal. Not knowing if he’d end up being a veteran backup or their starter.

The Giants could offer Fields a similar type of contract, even if they have plans to draft a rookie as Minnesota did in April. At the very least, the former first rounder would likely bring a lot of excitement with him to New York.