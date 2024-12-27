Giants Told to ‘Familiarize Themselves’ With Rising 4,000-Yard QB

There is a growing expectation that the New York Giants will secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and use it to select either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders as their next franchise quarterback. But what if Big Blue isn’t sold on Ward or Sanders after the Combine and the scouting process?

On December 23, Bleacher Report analyst Matt Holder suggested that the Giants “familiarize themselves” with rising Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik — who has yet to decide if he’s going to declare for the 2025 draft or play out his senior campaign of college ball.

“Klubnik currently has a second-round grade from [Bleacher Report’s] scouting department and could gain some interest during the pre-draft process,” Holder noted.

Relaying: “‘As a passer, he possesses a good arm to make high-end throws from the pocket and on the move,’ offensive skill positions scout Dame Parson said. ‘Klubnik delivers middle-of-the-field passes with good velocity and zip. In the short and intermediate portions of the field, Klubnik can drive passes into tight windows. His ability to make throws when flushed out of the pocket has been great. Klubnik uses his athleticism to turn nothing into something and help pull the offense out of a hole.’” Klubnik is enjoying a breakout season with the Tigers in 2024, with 3,639 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns compared to just 6 interceptions. His passing yardage numbers currently rank eighth in all of college football, notably behind Ward (4,123 passing yards) and Sanders (3,926 passing yards). However, the 6-foot-2 signal-caller also offers dual threat ability with 463 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground this season — which far exceeds the rushing prowess of both Ward and Sanders. In total, that means Klubnik has accounted for over 4,000 yards in 2024.

Cade Klubnik Could Improve Draft Stock by Staying in College for 2025 Season

The one major issue with a Klubnik suggestion is that he may stay in school for one final year.

On December 16, The State’s Chapel Fowler wrote that “Klubnik declined to comment” on his 2025 plans ahead of Clemson’s first-round playoff game against Texas. They have since lost said playoff outing, although Klubnik did throw for 336 yards and 3 touchdowns (1 interception, 144.5 passer rating).

Per Fowler, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney “has said publicly multiple times this fall he anticipates Klubnik returning for his final season of eligibility in 2025,” but the QB prospect has yet to confirm this himself.

Many think Klubnik’s draft stock could benefit greatly from one more productive collegiate season — especially with the possibility of NIL money holding him over financially.

Having said that, you never know what motivates a player and the fact that Klubnik has yet to declare his intentions hints that he’s most likely still deciding whether or not he’d like to enter the NFL a year early.