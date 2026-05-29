Giants Cut 6-Foot-6 Former Raven After Signing News

The New York Giants finalized the signing of veteran defensive tackle Josh Tupou, revealing news that they have cut offensive tackle Reid Holskey.

The corresponding roster move was confirmed via the official NFL transaction log on the evening of May 28. Team reporter Dan Salomone also shared the cut news on X.

Holskey is a 6-foot-6 offensive tackle prospect out of Miami (Ohio). He appeared in 52 games at the university level, starting 50 of them.

To no surprise, Holskey began his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens and current Giants head coach John Harbaugh in 2025. However, he was cut by the Ravens before Week 1.

Holskey briefly latched on with the Houston Texans after that, then ended up with Big Blue just days after the Texans experience in September of 2025.

The offensive lineman then spent the 2025 campaign on the NYG practice squad and later signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants in January.

New York Giants Continue to Prioritize Defensive Line After Dexter Lawrence Trade

The Dexter Lawrence trade news unfolded quickly, and it seemed to shock the Giants a bit, too.

Defensive line was a priority for Harbaugh from the get-go. He made it pretty clear that he wanted to move forward with Lawrence long-term, but after the former two-time second-team All-Pro insisted on leaving, the Giants eventually granted his wish.

In return, they landed a top-tier offensive line prospect in the draft in Francis Mauigoa.

That, in turn, made defensive tackle a major focus in post-draft NFL free agency. The Giants acted swiftly from there, signing Shelby Harris, DJ Reader, and Leki Fotu.

They also drafted Bobby Jamison-Travis, claimed veteran Zacch Pickens, and added two undrafted prospects.

This potential roster issue was heightened when 2025 starter Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles at Giants OTAs.

Enter Tupou, the latest newcomer in this NYG overhaul of the defensive line. And, in all likelihood, the most recent Big Blue signing won’t be the last.

The Giants brought in veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman for a visit just before the Tupou news. So, it’s safe to say he’s on Harbaugh’s radar. As is just about every available defensive tackle in the wake of the Lawrence trade.

Arvell Reese Headlines Early Giants OTA News

The defense is clearly still a work in progress under this new regime, but the Giants are counting on first-round pick Arvell Reese to be a huge impact player on that side of the ball going forward.

So far, at Giants OTAs, Reese has looked the part.

“In what has become a daily occurrence, rookie linebacker Arvell Reese was in the perfect spot at the perfect time to line up a potential big hit after a completion to begin a two-minute drill,” Salomone relayed on May 28. “The defensive staff certainly can’t wait to see plays like that all the way through once they get into a game setting.”

“You saw it on tape, or you saw it at the workout at Ohio State,” Harbaugh told Salomone and the media. “When you see it in person in your setting, it’s more. … He is 6-4 plus, 240-some pounds. Yet, he moves like a smaller guy. He moves his feet. He can flip his hips. Very natural-looking mover off the ball, which was something we saw on tape. We thought we saw, but now we saw it on the practice field, so we feel better about it, you know. Picks things up really quick. Very serious-minded. Very diligent about the assignments.”

A small silver lining as the G-Men navigate issues at defensive tackle.