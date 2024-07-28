Giants Make Moves Involving Record-Setting QB, Former Titans CB

The New York Giants are continuing to reshape their depth chart at quarterback after releasing former New England Patriots passer Nathan Rourke. His exit cleared the path for Big Blue to sign ex-Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders.

Rourke’s exit was confirmed by head coach Brian Daboll, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Daboll also revealed 2024 NFL draft fourth-round pick, tight end Theo Johnson has been activated from the PUP list.

Duggan then detailed the arrival of Borders, “who had a tryout on Friday, per source. He’s appeared in 32 career games while spending time on 12 teams in his seven-year career. Those stops included Buffalo with Joe Schoen and Tennessee with Shane Bowen.”

Rourke’s dismissal is the bigger headline. The 26-year-old barely saw the field during OTAs and at training camp, so there’s good reason for the decision, even though the Giants only claimed the 109-touchdown QB off waivers back on May 7.

Rourke had been ditched by the Patriots, but the Giants afforded him the chance to finally turn a prolific career in the Canadian Football League into success in the NFL. It hasn’t happened, despite Rourke’s pedigree, including setting a CFL record for completion percentage in 2022.

His numbers were impressive, but the Giants feel comfortable moving on from Rourke. It means Daboll is content to go with Daniel Jones as starter, Drew Lock as his backup and last season’s cult hero Tommy DeVito as the third-stringer.

Nathan Rourke Was Underused at Camp

Rourke entered camp as the fourth quarterback, so he was always going to face a tough task getting the reps he needed to turn heads. Even so, it looked like things might have been different after assistant general manager Brandon Brown praised “hard worker” Rourke, per CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt.

#Giants Asst. GM Brandon Brown speaking about bringing in former @CFL star QB Nathan Rourke pic.twitter.com/fiGmdn46y2 — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) May 30, 2024

Rourke also offered the Giants ample experience from a decorated career in Canada. His exploits included setting a single-game record for passing yards while a member of the British Columbia Lions two years ago.

Outings like that, coupled with NFL experience accrued with the Pats and Jacksonville Jaguars, suggested Rourke could make hay with the QB-needy Giants. There’s sufficient arm talent, but for whatever reason, the Giants were never convinced enough to give Rourke an extended chance to prove himself.

Instead, he got “zero team drill reps” during the first two days of camp, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The complete lack of reps made Rourke an obvious candidate for the chop. Especially since releasing him paved the way for the Giants to add a necessary extra body to the cornerback position group.

Breon Borders a Necessary Addition for Giants

Borders’ experience working with new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen for the Titans during the 2020 season should give him a better chance of making the final roster. Further familiarity with this staff comes from Borders being a member of the Bills in 2017 when current Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen was the assistant GM in Buffalo.

Adding to their options at cornerback made sense for the Giants. Dumping starter Adoree’ Jackson created a void, while the Giants are still searching for new options in the slot.

Those options include this year’s third-round pick Andru Phillips, along with Cor’Dale Flott, a potential breakout candidate. Multiple-defensive back sub-packages need numbers, though, an area where Borders could help.

It’s also an area where incumbents Dane Belton and Nick McCloud are making positive impressions at camp. What they don’t have is Borders’ knowledge of Bowen’s coverage schemes.