Malachi Fields ‘Undeniable’ Skill Named ‘Asset’ for Giants

The New York Giants didn’t trade up to select wide receiver Malachi Fields in the 2026 NFL draft simply because the team wanted a big-play threat in the passing game, but also because of an “undeniable” skill that might be a bigger “asset” for Big Blue’s remade offense under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Fields’ niche talent is hidden from those who simply study his game tape for spectacular catches, according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton. Instead, the latter revealed how the role of Fields in the success of prolific Notre Dame running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price will be most attractive to the Giants.

An unnamed league personnel executive told Stapleton, “When scouts were falling in love with Love and Price, the smart ones were also taking notice of the guy wearing No. 0 doing the dirty work to help make those plays happen. That’s the value of Malachi Fields the real ones see.”

The Giants expect Fields to stretch the middle of the field and dominate after the catch, but his aptitude as a blocker can get the rookie onto the field immediately in the schemes Harbaugh has historically preferred and looks set to favor again.

Malachi Fields Can Find a Home in John Harbaugh’s Offense

Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens offenses beat up defenses on the ground for the best part of two decades. There’s no reason to believe the Super Bowl-winning head coach will change his go-to method for moving the ball with the Giants.

Indeed, some of Harbaugh’s key moves this offseason indicate his first Giants team with be groundhogs. Moves like using the 10th-overall pick to draft massive guard Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa, after Harbaugh reunited with 300-pound All-Pro former Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard in free agency.

Both Ricard and Mauigoa are relishing their opportunities to knock open holes so bruising running back Cam Skattebo can bludgeon would-be tacklers. It’s a smash-mouth combination, and Fields is eager to play his own role.

The wideout admitted he got the taste for blocking during his collegiate career, revealing, “I definitely think I was someone who always wanted to be a part of going and getting a block, covering up a guy in the backfield. Those dudes do the same thing in pass protection. They pick up the blitzing linebackers and stick their nose in there. I can only return the favor when they have the ball in their hands,” per Stapleton.

Fields will endear himself to both Skattebo and the “underappreciated” talent sharing the Giants’ backfield, but perhaps more so to veteran Harbaugh coaching ally Greg Roman. The 53-year-old run-game coordinator loves to overload the line of scrimmage and pummel opponents with power rushing, so a 6-foot-4, 222-pounder like Fields should have a home in Roman’s most effective formations.

There’s a blueprint for Fields being an immediate asset, but Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen didn’t trade three picks for a wide receiver whose primary function is to block. Not when the Giants are facing a worrying shortage of playmaking pass-catchers.

Giants Need New Options at Receiver

It makes sense for Harbaugh, Roman and overall offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to have an elaborate plan for Fields’ role in the passing game. Particularly when top target Malik Nabers is a doubt to be ready for Week 1, as he recovers from knee surgery, while veteran burner Darius Slayton is also getting over a procedure.

The team might eventually agree a reunion with fan favorite Odell Beckham Jr., but for now, the Giants need new, in-house options at receiver. Their strategy for Fields involves the first-year pro acting “as someone who can produce from multiple wide receiver alignments; whether that’s as a big slot or challenging defenses with a completely different route tree from the outside, there is a level of noticeable consistency in his game,” according to Stapleton.

This is a lofty usage plan for a third-round pick whose game contains genuine cause for concern. Fields making good on what the Giants have outlined for his debut campaign will require the 22-year-old meriting comparison to a franchise great.

Fortunately, Fields has already earned praise from a Hall of Famer with inside intel. Fields also snagged a touchdown catch after connecting with Big Blue quarterback Jaxson Dart in the red zone at OTAs on Friday, May 29, per Giants.com Dan Salomone.

It’s a positive start for a young player whose niche skills look like an ideal fit for how Harbaugh’s Giants will operate on offense this year.