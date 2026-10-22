Former NFL MVP Hits Giants’ J.J. McCarthy With Harsh Truth

The New York Giants are improbably sitting atop the NFC East division heading into Week 7, but they aren’t necessarily content with what they have done to this point. As a result, the team is making a switch at quarterback, as Jameis Winston is being benched in favor of J.J. McCarthy, the former first-round pick who was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season.

With Jaxson Dart out for the rest of the season, New York is piecing things together at quarterback, and after initially rolling with Winston, McCarthy will get his shot to start moving forward. In Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, McCarthy impressed New York and its fanbase with his work in what was supposed to be mop-up duty, but former NFL MVP Rich Gannon isn’t sold on the Giants‘ new starting quarterback just yet.

Rich Gannon Makes Thoughts on J.J. McCarthy Very Clear

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The No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy was a major disappointment for the Vikings during his time with the team, as he missed his entire rookie campaign with a meniscus injury, before being virtually the worst quarterback in the league in 2025 (140/243, 1,632 YDS, 11 TD, 12 INT). With the Giants needing more depth at quarterback after Dart’s injury, they were able to pick up McCarthy in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

It seemed like only a matter of time until McCarthy found his way onto the field, and with New York trailing big against New Orleans in Week 6, head coach John Harbaugh decided to throw McCarthy into the fire. He responded by completing 11 of his 21 pass attempts for 243 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 26 yards on two carries. Sure, he threw an interception along the way, but this was easily the best McCarthy has looked since arriving in the NFL.

As a result of this dominant cameo performance, McCarthy was officially named the team’s Week 7 starter on Wednesday, which wasn’t much of a surprise. And yet, while there is some excitement surrounding McCarthy and his quest to build off this performance, Gannon still believes he has a long way to go until he can be fully trusted by the Giants.

“He’s still got a lot to do,” Gannon admitted when asked about McCarthy in an interview with casino.org. “His accuracy, decision-making, and his lack of anticipation are all areas of concern for me … The game is going way too fast for him. He must step up and improve that side of his game. I think he’s figuring out that the NFL is not the Big Ten.”

J.J. McCarthy Set for Wildly Important Start With Giants

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 04: J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on October 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

McCarthy was allowed to simply air it out when he found his way onto the field against the Saints, and the results were encouraging. However, playing a full 60-minute game is a different scenario, as McCarthy is going to have to assimilate himself to the team’s offensive game plan, which could become an even more difficult task when considering how lackluster the team’s rushing attack has been as of late.

The level of difficulty will immediately ratchet up for McCarthy, as he will be tasked with helping New York’s offense put up points against a high-powered Houston Texans defense in Week 7. We’ve seen what McCarthy is capable of when everything is clicking, so if he can put together another strong outing on Sunday against the Texans, the Giants could quickly establish themselves as the de facto favorite in the NFC East division.