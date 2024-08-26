Giants Newcomer Predicted to Oust Fan Favorite Rookie at Roster Cutdown

When the New York Giants signed veteran fullback/tight end Jakob Johnson on August 17, he immediately stood out as a late-offseason addition that could actually make the roster — compared to a camp flyer or practice squad candidate.

Granted, Johnson could still end up being cut, but he’s certainly in the mix and multiple beat reporters have him making the initial 53 despite how little time he’s spent with the team. One of those media members is Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine.

During his final 53-man projection on August 25, Valentine explained why he thinks Johnson is making the roster over fan favorite rookie Dante “Turbo” Miller.

“The Giants try to pass Miller through to the practice squad,” the NYG reporter predicted. “It has felt for a while like that has been the plan. The Giants want to develop him, they just don’t seem sure he is ready to handle the job quite yet.”

Later, within the tight end section, Valentine added: “Johnson is really a fullback, so maybe he should be listed with the running backs. His presence is a big reason why Miller lands on the practice squad. In limited time, Johnson has shown the value of a good lead blocker. Johnson also adds value on special teams.”

After a hot start to training camp and the preseason, Miller missed the second summer outing with a hamstring injury and regressed to just 3.2 yards per carry against the New York Jets. He finished the preseason with 26 carries for 108 rushing yards (4.15 yards per carry) and 2 receptions for 7 receiving yards.

Along with Johnson, Valentine had Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Eric Gray, Daniel Bellinger, Theo Johnson and Chris Manhertz surviving the cutdown at running back and tight end.

Giants Fullback Jakob Johnson Called ‘Dark Horse’ to Make the 53-Man Roster

Valentine was not alone in noticing Johnson’s emergence and potential usefulness on the roster.

“Fullback/tight end Jakob Johnson has been a starter on multiple special teams units since signing last Friday,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on August 23. “He’s another dark horse for a roster spot despite signing so late due to his niche as a fullback and his track record on special teams.”

The next day, on August 24, Duggan followed up on that “dark horse” tag with an official backing during his final 53-man projection.

“Jakob Johnson is a wild card,” the NYG beat reporter said after predicting he would make the roster. “He’s been utilized at [the fullback] position throughout his five seasons, which have overlapped with Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo in Las Vegas and New England. The Giants haven’t carried a true fullback the past two seasons, but Johnson could be an upgrade over shifting Bellinger into the backfield. Johnson’s ability to play special teams could give him the boost needed to make the roster.”

Similar to Valentine, Duggan placed Johnson on the roster in favor of Miller.

Giants ‘Should’ Be Able to Pass Dante Miller Through Waivers Onto Practice Squad

The bright side — for any staunch Miller supporters out there — is that most expect the first-year running back to pass through waivers if he’s cut.

“Miller has looked good this summer, but he’s an undrafted rookie with virtually no film from his final two years of college,” Duggan explained. “The Giants should be able to pass him through to the practice squad, with Gray and Tracy emerging as the top backups to Singletary.”

Duggan also pointed out that he believes Big Blue attempted to “limit Miller’s exposure to other teams” this summer as they rested him during the second preseason game.

Remember, in order to claim another team’s cut off waivers, the suitor must place said player on their own 53-man roster. That likely means parting ways with someone that’s been with their organization all spring and summer so that they can bring in a rookie running back with very little NFL experience.